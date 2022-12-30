Teen’s first words after devastating crash lets mom know: ‘You’re going to get your kid back’

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Weeks after the devastating crash, 16-year-old Sam Smalldon started to whisper his first words.

His doctor rushed through Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to find his mother.

In the speech therapy room, Sam whispered: “Hi, Mom.”

The words took her breath away. She felt like she could finally breathe, too.

The teen was airlifted in early September to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital after a crash so violent it broke his car in two. He was unconscious, with three skull fractures and other serious injuries. No one knew if he’d Survive the night.

Hearing her son’s first words, Jill Smalldon could finally tell herself: “You’re going to get your kid back.”

Sam Smalldon, a student-athlete at West Ottawa High School, has spent nearly 14 weeks recovering at Mary Free Bed.

There’s a teddy bear, in a West Ottawa football uniform with his name on the back, on the nightstand.

There’s a Nerf football he throws to his brothers across the room, and a wall of encouraging cards from family and friends. There are photos from West Ottawa football’s home game against Rockford High – three days after the Sept. 6 crash – where students held signs of support. His photo and GoFundMe page were displayed on the scoreboard at the school’s new football stadium.

Rockford football was among those who contributed.

One of Sam’s classmates, in broadcasting class, produced a video for him. They have handed out #Sam Strong wristbands and stickers.

“The community support around this – I can’t even put into words,” Jill Smalldon told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.

“I am blown away.”

Since the crash, she has chronicled events on her Facebook page. Many have followed their story. Everyone wants to know how he’s doing.

“It’s also my therapy,” she said. “And I’m not going to remember a lot of the little things. So, he can go back if he ever chooses to see them and see the progress he’s made.”

She started writing the day after the crash. She wrote about tough days, tough nights and the wins along the way.

In her first post, she said Sam would be in the intensive care unit for a week. Doctors told the family to expect things to get worse before getting better.

“They are making the machines do the work right now instead of his own body to allow healing. So he’s on a ventilator and hooked up to every machine you can imagine. I wish this was no parent ever.”

The next day, she wrote: “When I hold his hand I get finger squeezes often, so that is what my happy looks like right now.”

Then, she reminded young drivers: “Let this be a lesson to all of you teens who think you are invincible. You are not.”

Toward the end of his first week at DeVos, his mother shared encouraging news: “There is still a roller coaster ahead for what his recovery looks like, but we are out of the Woods and his brain pressure is no longer a major concern.”

But hard days followed. Sam had “neurostorms” that caused his heart rate and blood pressure to rise, his mother wrote. She could tell he was agitated.

On Sept. 21, he left for Mary Free Bed. Two days later, he opened his eyes halfway, blinked, and gave a thumbs up.

It’s Oct. 5, they walked 20 feet. He needed help – he was “minimally conscious” – but it was a big milestone. A month later, he said, “Hi, Mom.”

His mother wrote: “We have words. We have been talking. We have voice. We have mom (and nurse) tears.”

They said hi to his dad and brothers, too, she said.

She is with her son every day. As communications director for Grand Valley State University’s Kirkhof College of Nursing, she is working part-time, with a laptop and desk in her son’s room.

He has day-long therapy sessions five days a week. His mother doesn’t always notice the small improvements but others, who don’t see him every day, says “he’s a totally different kid” from when he was admitted to Mary Free Bed.

Dr. Victoria Dufour said Sam suffered “significant brain injury.”

His vital signs were “all wonky from his brain injuries” but have since normalized. His consciousness improved and he can interact with others and walk, talk, swim underwater and help get himself dressed.

They can tell others if they need something.

“He’s doing extremely well considering the severity of his initial injuries,” his doctor said.

Sam had three skull fractures, a broken nose and a broken orbital bone around an eye. He also had a broken bone in his arm, two broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade. Damage to a lung and kidney healed on its own.

He undergoes continued testing for his vision but can read large print. Dufour, who calls her pediatric patients her “kiddos,” said some level of deficit is expected in any case of an extreme brain injury.

She said Intensive therapy is needed to help connections in the brain. She said his awareness continues to improve. It helps that he was in good health before the crash.

“I think the first six months are extremely key for him,” she said, adding that he will show smaller improvements over the next couple of years.

“People always ask if my kid is going to be back to what they were. It’s hard for us to say, ‘Yes, they will.’ Brain injuries are so variable. I never try to give false hope – or take away hope.”

She said Sam has made significant strides. A team of maybe 50 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and therapists, have worked and pushed to get Sam back.

He is expected to leave Mary Free Bed at the end of the month. His therapy will continue on an outpatient basis.

Despite her experience with patients and their families, Dufour said she can only imagine what the Smalldons and others go through.

She has seen the different stages, starting with “survival mode,” when they’re just glad that a loved one is alive. They’ll Grieve what they fear is lost. Then, they reach a point: “How can we really optimize the quality of my kiddo’s life?”

For Riley Frens, the speech therapist who got Sam to say his first words, the work is gratifying. When she first met him, he didn’t know how to open his eyes. He did breathing exercises to learn to use his breath to talk.

In the beginning, you just don’t know, she said.

She remembered his first words. He was starting to whisper. Dufour, the doctor, left to get Sam’s mother.

“It was an emotional day,” she said.

She said he’s a resilient patient. He wants to get better. He says, “My bad,” when he has trouble with a task.

“It’s amazing to be part of his progress,” Frens said. “He’s really making great gains. You can’t get Sam down.”

His short-term memory is slowly returning. His long-term memory is better. That’s not a surprise. He doesn’t remember the crash but knows that’s why he’s in the hospital. Frens doubted he would ever remember the crash.

“He does ask questions about it. He knows about it. He knows he’s getting better. We talk about why he’s here: To get better, to get stronger, to go home,” she said.

She sees “great things for Sam.” She wants to see him go back to school.

It’s a hope shared by many, West Ottawa High School principal Kristine Jernigan said.

“Sam’s absence is noticed daily and we think about him all the time. Our students have rallied around him, supported him, and we know he feels our love.”

Pat Collins, the West Ottawa football coach, said everyone misses him.

“Throughout the season it was difficult to see the progress because truthfully the season is short compared to what Sam has to endure as he continues his road to recovery… . As difficult as this has been for so many, it truly is amazing the inspiration he is for so many.”

Traffic crashes were the leading cause of death in 2020 for teens in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The risk of crashes for ages 16 to 19 is the highest of any age group.

Sam’s crash happened around 9:30 pm Sept. 6.

He was driving a Chevrolet Cruze west on Riley Street near 160th Avenue in Ottawa County’s Park Township, just north of Holland. His car left the road and crashed into several trees. They had just gotten something to eat while staying with his dad, Bill.

His mother got a phone call around 10:15 pm It was a private call that went to voicemail. She called back but no one answered.

She texted Sam and her other boys, Zack, 26, Brock, 23, Drew, 19. Sam didn’t call back.

An Ottawa County sheriff’s Deputy soon showed up. The Deputy said Sam was taken to Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital but would be airlifted to Butterworth Hospital.

She met Zack at the Zeeland hospital. They drove to Grand Rapids.

Jill Smalldon was initially in shock but quickly went into Survival mode – a place she hasn’t really left. She’s focused on what needs to be done. She has her moments, Mostly alone, in the car, but she has postponed major meltdowns.

She has to keep it together. It’s not a choice.

“Everyone says, ‘I can’t imagine.’ Honestly, you can’t know, until you’re in the moment of it, how you’re going to react. There’s no written guide how your child recovers from a brain injury. It’s not a fun place to be.”

She said sheriff’s deputies told her that Sam was driving at a high speed when his car crashed. She said a friend recently told her Sam had texted he was having car trouble and was concerned about getting home. She said Sam was a safe driver and suspects that a mechanical problem led to the crash.

It doesn’t matter, she said. What happened, happened. She just wants Sam back.

“I’ve raised four boys, so I know what they’ll do.”

She said she has learned through the Tragedy the impact her son had on others, especially at school. He wasn’t the center of attention or class clown but could make everyone laugh with just a few words.

His mother said he is laid-back, without an ego. They worked for a local boat club.

They played football and baseball. They loved being part of the team. They liked playing Spike Ball so much that a friend organized a fund-raiser tournament at school. The Spike Ball company sent prizes.

“He’s a kid that everybody knew. I didn’t know that,” his mother said.

Laura Veldhof, a family friend and photographer for West Ottawa athletics, has known him since he was born. She said that his classmates are special and care about Sam.

“He is honestly a Miracle after that horrible accident,” Veldof said.

Sam’s mother is the strongest person she knows.

Jill Smalldon stays at the Inn at Mary Free Bed. She knows everyone at the hospital. They have answered so many questions. She thought they’d be annoyed but they’re family now. They love her son, she said.

The therapy is grueling but that’s how Sam gets better. He’s showing emotion more and more. He started Laughing a while back. He walks to therapy sessions on his own. He has a lot of work ahead but he has come so far, his mother said.

During a recent break, he kissed his mom. He said he loved her.

More on MLive:

10 unpleasant places to be in 2022 in Michigan

Govt. Whitmer activates emergency operations center in response to Blizzard

Michigan’s climate haven is gleaming blue in a country of growing drought