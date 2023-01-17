Teenage Erik ten Hag tells Johan Cruyff how it’s done

Erik ten Hag has no issue telling Manchester United players how he feels and as an opinionated 13-year-old in the Netherlands, he was on Dutch TV giving his thoughts on the game in an exchange with Dutch football Legend Johan Cruyff.

The clip on Twitter is from 1983, and a young Ten Hag is seen telling Cruyff how to communicate with players.

Best thing you’ll see all day… A 13 year old Erik Ten Hag telling Johan Cruyff how a trainer should communicate with his players. See thread for translation. pic.twitter.com/s8SVclUwcw — Number Bruno ™ 🇾🇪 🔰 (@RuudAzz) January 15, 2023

Twitter user @RuudAzz has translated the conversation between the pair:

Cruyff: “But it happens a lot, right, that a trainer yells. Or does that not happen with you guys?”

Ten Hag: “I think you should watch out that you don’t yell at the youth too much, because you can break a player like that. But on a higher level, such as the first team of Ajax, you should be able to say something about it. Those guys train almost every day of the week. If they keep making the same mistakes, you should be able to confront them.

Cruyff: “So that means you differentiate between youth and paid football?”

Ten Hag: “Yes”

Ten Hag, 52, is currently making a name for himself at Old Trafford after a spell at the top of the game in the Netherlands with Ajax.

His United team currently sits in fourth place in the Premier League and beat cross-city rivals Manchester City on Saturday.