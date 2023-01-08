Teen playing basketball saved by CPR

HILLSBOROUGH – A bystander and police helped save a 15-year-old boy who collapsed while playing basketball Saturday.

According to Hillsborough Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard, at 6 pm, police responded to the Auten Road Intermediate School at 281 Auten Road for a report of a teenager who fainted while playing basketball with a recreational basketball league.

The league was not affiliated with the Hillsborough school district.

Responding officers learned that the male was unresponsive, did not have a pulse and was not breathing, Howard said. Shortly before the police arrived, a bystander began CPR on the teen, which was continued by the arriving officers. In addition to CPR and rescue breathing, the male was connected to a defibrillator and one shock was administered.

Police said the victim regained a pulse and began breathing on his own.

The victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he is listed in stable condition, Howard said.

Besides police, Manville EMS 42B2, Robert Wood Johnson ALS 8A1 and 8A2 responded to this incident.

