Teen charged in the Richfield football game shooting reportedly clashed earlier with one of the victims

A 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with shooting two people at the Richfield High School Homecoming football game Friday night.

The Richfield High student was one of two teenagers arrested last weekend in connection with the shooting, which occurred during a confrontation among several people outside the football facility. Two men, ages 18 and 21, were wounded in their legs.

Investigators said in a separate court filing Tuesday that the defendant had prior unspecified “police contacts” and was involved in an altercation with one of the shooting victims this month at a fast-food restaurant.

The teen remains in custody. His mother declined Wednesday afternoon to discuss the allegations other than to say he has an attorney.

The other suspect, an Edina 16-year-old who was accused of instigating the altercation, was released from custody Tuesday without charges.

A statement from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announcing the decision to charge the Younger teen explained that because of the defendant’s age, “Minnesota law treats this case as non-public. [Therefore]we will not be offering further comment as to this juvenile’s case.”

Freeman did point out the case remains under investigation, and “and we are working closely with law enforcement as we consider additional charges.”

The County Attorney’s Office declined to specify what the 15-year-old is charged with or whether prosecutors will pursue moving the case to adult court, where any potential sentence would be more severe should the teen be convicted.

While Freeman’s office is forbidden from saying anything more about the case, police laid out several details in a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court.

The seven-page filing asked the court to approve a police search of an apartment in Bloomington where investigators believe the shooter may have left incriminating evidence.

According to the document, which is based on police interviews:

The 21-year-old victim said on the night of the game he saw several young people running towards the Bloomington Kennedy seating area, prompting him to get closer in hopes of preventing a fight.

The victim said the 16-year-old, wearing a ski mask, instigated a fight with him. The Younger teen, in all black and wearing a mask, shot both victims with a handgun equipped with an extended magazine. Numerous people told the police the identity of the shooter.

The 18-year-old shooting victim said while in HCMC that he recognized the shooter “from an altercation that took place a couple weeks prior, [when] he was assaulted by a group of individuals” at a Chipotle restaurant, the affidavit read. The 18-year-old added that people in the 15-year-old’s group had been threatening him through fake social media accounts.

Police went to the 15-year-old’s home on Sunday to interview family members, who were receiving calls from the teen while investigators were there. An immediate trace of the phone revealed that it was an apartment building in Bloomington, prompting the police to ask permission to search one of the apartments because the shooter “could have hidden evidence” there, the affidavit read.

Later that evening the 15-year-old came home and was arrested.

The day after the teen’s arrest, school administrators called off secondary school classes because of unspecified online threats received early in the morning.

The district did not disclose the nature of the threats or from where they originated, and classes resumed Tuesday morning at the middle school and high school, the Richfield College Experience Program and a program in the South Education Center.