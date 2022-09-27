Teeing Off for the Warrior Golf

The following day at Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura, he matched his score of 69 (-3) and followed that up with a 70 (-2) in the second round and 73 (+1) for a tournament score of 212 (- 4), which tied him for eighth place, four strokes behind the leader.

“I chose to come to Westmont in large part because of Coach Josh Ault,” Hendricks says. “Every time I talked to him, he was kind, and always brought a winner’s energy.”

He says it was the people that set Westmont apart from other colleges, and he also had a blast playing with the team. “The cherry on top, of course, was the beautiful location of Montecito,” he says.

Both the men’s and women’s golf teams, which are in just their third year, broke program records with their team scores in Ventura. Hendricks is hoping the men can compete for a Golden State Athletics Conference Championship in April.

“We have a team that could really compete, and Coach Josh Ault has created a great culture,” he says.