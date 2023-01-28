Teegard first, Sanchez second in opening SCJGA event of 2023 | Golf

Matthew Teegardin of Charleston shot a 3-under-par 69 and won the SC Junior Golf Association’s MLK Day Junior One Day tournament played at Crowfield Golf Club.

Teegard bested Lucas Acevedo of Charleston by one shot in the Boys 13-18 age group. AJ Dietrich of Mount Pleasant finished third at 71.

Karsyn Herron of Graniteville won the Girls 13-18 age group in a scorecard playoff over Akiera Sanchez of Charleston after both Golfers posted 76s. Herron had a back-nine score of 34 to win the playoff.

Shepherd Jablon of Charleston shot 2-over 38 over nine holes to win the Boys 12-Under title.

Zoey Meldrum of Aiken won the Girls 12-Under division with a nine-hole score of 48. Olivia Van Damme of Summerville was second with a 49.

Charleston Men’s Interclub

Dunes West and Shadowmoss tied for the top spot in the Charleston Men’s Interclub Golf Association opening match of 2023 with both teams finishing with a score of plus 12. Charleston National finished third with 11 points, followed by: Charleston Municipal, 10; Crowfield, 9; Wescott, 8; Summerville, 7; Legend Oaks, 6; Coosaw Creek, 5; Pine Forest, 4; and Rivertowne, 3.

The match was played at Charleston National.

Tim McManus of Crowfield and Earl Richter of Charleston National were the individual scoring leaders with plus 11 points. Leon McDonald of Shadowmoss was third at plus 9.

Aces

Buck Rodgers, Jan. 10, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 2, 130 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Ron Cousino, Joe Daly, Bob Zemnickas.

Chuck Cross, Jan. 13, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 128 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Rod Rickabaugh, David Merrill, Wally Kyle.

Kaz Tsuchiya, Jan. 13, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 14, 148 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Kyoko Tsuchiya.

Eric Thompson, Jan. 16, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 2, 145 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Tim Conway, Jamie Guerrero, Tim Swafford.

Pam Kennedy, Jan. 18, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 98 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Sandra Nordholm, Celia Fontenot, Peg Anderson.

Wendy Roach, Jan. 19, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 118 yards, 5-hybrid. Witness: Steve Butaitis.

Randy Merritt, Jan. 20, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 3, 128 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: PJ Kearney, Scott McDowell, MO York.

Jason Berringer, Jan. 21, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 8, 133 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: John Baker, John Fender, Josh Post.

Steve Traeger, Jan. 21, Shadowmoss Golf Club, No. 9, 101 yards, wedge. Witnesses: Tim Cobaugh, Rich Burckhardt.

Brian Wright, Jan. 21, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 8, 172 yards, 6-iron. Witness: Kevin Swaintek.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to [email protected] and to [email protected]