Tee to Green: Golf Course closes Monday, 2022 membership increases





Annual Meeting of WLGC

The Annual Meeting of the Whitefish Lake Golf Association was well attended this past Saturday and the Hosted bunch was excellent as always. During the meeting, the finance report painted a very positive picture going forward for the golf community. During the election of new officers, Tracy Whisenand and Bill LeLeivre were selected as the two new board members to serve three-year terms.

Membership Increase

The WLGC recorded a total of 1850 members during the 2022 season, which reflects an increase of over 80 new Golfers compared to 2021. Most of our members (1432) are Residents living in school district 44 and making up by far the majority of rounds played in 2022. Members played roughly 75% of all the rounds played during 2022, which is an increase over previous years. Remodel moving forward

The club house remodel project is moving forward with most of the Excavation work accomplished last week. This week we should see the foundation being poured along with additional work on Utilities and infrastructure improvements. The old restrooms and locker rooms are being demolished with all salvageable fixtures, etcetera, being hauled to Habitat for Humanity for re-use.

Last week of Play at WLGC

As of Monday, Oct. 24 both courses will be closed for the season. While the weather has been remarkably pleasant and ideal for golf we anticipate colder weather is just around the corner and we need to prepare for winter conditions. Treating the greens to prevent possible disease and cleaning up leaves will be Occupying our crew’s time until the snow appears.

Chip or Putt?

This choice is always a tough one for most golfers. The pros say if you want to make the shot then chip, but if you’re trying to get close, use the putter. For exceptionally long shots from just off the green, say 50 feet or more, you are much better off using your 7 or 8 Irons to let it land and roll. You will be able to judge the distance much better with a chip shot.