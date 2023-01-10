Tee Times indoor golf facility opens in Rochester Hills – The Oakland Press

Tee Times, an indoor golf facility with a full-service kitchen and bar, opened recently in Rochester Hills.

Tee Times features a sports bar-like atmosphere with a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails and local craft beers, according to a press release.

The 9,000-square foot facility, which opened Dec. 26, includes 12 bays with indoor golf simulators powered by Golfzon. The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course, according to the press release.

