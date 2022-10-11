Teddy Bridgewater case shows NFL still has more rule tweaking to do

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — It took all of 10 seconds.

You knew that when the NFL amended its concussion protocol, giving more power to the concussion spotters overhead, that there would be a player yanked from a game who in reality was physically capable of continuing. You knew it would happen sooner or later, here or there.

You just didn’t know it would be just 10 seconds in and here, with the Dolphins and Teddy Bridgewater.

As we later learned, Bridgewater passed all tests after being taken to the locker room. But under NFL rules, because the spotter overhead thought he saw Bridgewater Stumble after being hit on Miami’s first snap Sunday, Bridgewater wasn’t just down, he was out.

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater walks off the field after giving up a safety.

Boxers at least get a standing eight count. Bridgewater? Around 1:15 pm, his workday was over, and no doctor, no passed test, could change that. The Dolphins would be in the hands of a Rookie quarterback, Skylar Thompson, against the New York Jets, and it was only a question of how gutsy this team was going to be without its top two quarterbacks, top two Offensive tackles, top cornerback and … need we continue?

