Ted Critchley named head coach of Spartans men’s basketball

Longtime high school teacher and Coach Ted Critchley has joined Minnesota State Community and Technical College as the new head Coach of the Spartan men’s basketball team.

One of only two coaches in Minnesota to have ever led three different high school basketball programs to the state tournament, Critchley has a distinguished record that also includes leading his 2021 team at Fargo North High School to the North Dakota large school state tournament.

Coaching at the college level is a new venture for Critchley, and he’s taking an enthusiastic and optimistic approach to this fresh start with the Spartans. His first day at the college was September 7 and he has already started working with students.

“Coach Critchley brings a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience to Minnesota State Community and Technical College,” says Dave Roberts, Director of Athletics, Housing and Campus Life at M State. “Critchley has experienced great success at the high school level, and we believe that will translate well to our Spartan men’s basketball program. He has an infectious enthusiasm and has already started helping our student athletes both on the court and in the classroom. We look forward to seeing him continue to elevate the men’s basketball program.”

Critchley played college basketball in the early 1990s while a student at the College of Saint Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He became a licensed teacher and Coach and went on to earn a Master of Education degree at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Since his college days nearly 30 years ago, Critchley has worked with diverse student populations and organizations as a high school boys basketball Coach and social studies teacher at schools in the Twin Cities metro area, the western Minnesota Lakes region, and Fargo-Moorhead.

“I am humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to be the head men’s basketball Coach at Minnesota State Community and Technical College,” Critchley says. “I, along with the entire athletics department at M State, look forward to restoring the once great tradition of M State basketball. The energy and excitement of Spartan athletics can be felt all around. We look forward to doing our part to contribute to a high-quality basketball program for our students, staff, boosters, community members and everyone else associated with M State basketball.”

As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 7,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 70 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.