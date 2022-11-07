Tecumseh volleyball’s Brianna Marx named IHSAA Mental Attitude Award recipient

MUNCIE, Ind. (WFIE) – On Saturday, the Tecumseh volleyball team came up just short in the IHSAA state Championship match, falling 3-2 to Fort Wayne Blackhawk.

However, there was good news following the match. Tecumseh senior Brianna Marx was named the recipient of the Mental Attitude Award by the IHSAA Executive Committee.

Marx made the Indiana Academic All-State team and is on the National Honor Society at Tecumseh, and has a 3.6 GPA. Not only does she play volleyball, but also basketball and softball for the Braves.

“I wasn’t expecting it really, but it’s just an honor to be picked and to know that people look at me that way,” Marx said. “I was pretty shocked, but it’s just an honor and I’m excited to receive that.”

“We really had no doubt,” Tecumseh volleyball head Coach Katie Johnson said. “This kid is just super positive, fun to be around. She just makes everybody have fun out there.”

The Mental Attitude Award is presented at each state tournament to a senior nominated by his or her principal and coach, who has demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability. A $1,000 Scholarship was presented to Tecumseh’s general Scholarship fund in Brianna Marx’s name.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.