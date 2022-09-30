Tecumseh boys soccer blanks Columbia Central

TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh boys soccer team got a bit of a confidence boost Thursday as it beat Columbia Central in a non-league match, 5-0.

Logan Loundermilk and Coby Wild each had strong matches to lead Tecumseh to its first win since beating Blissfield on Sept. 15.

Tecumseh is now 4-10 on the year.

Top Performers

Tecumseh

Logan Loudermilk: 1 goal, 2 assists

Coby Wild: 2 goals

Parker Anderson/Benny Francis: 1 goal

Luke Milliken: 1 assist

Coach Thoughts

Jerry Nowak, Tecumseh: Nice effort tonight. We moved the ball around really well and stayed patient. We scored three times in the first half and added two more in the second half. Defensively, our center-mids and backline were solid. They did an excellent job tonight and allowed us to keep possession of the ball for longer periods of time. I’m really pleased with the overall effort.

Lenawee Christian 10, Jonesville 0

ADRIAN — The Cougars scored 10 first-half goals as they dominated the Comets at home in Independent Soccer League play.

LCS (7-3-1) set the tone early, scoring 15 seconds into the match and never looked back.

Christian Orta netted a hat trick in the win while Landon Chadek got the shutout in net.

Top Performers

Lenawee Christian

Christian Orta: 3 goals, 1 assist

Jack Stamats: 2 goals, 2 assists

Max Stamats: 1 goal, 2 assists

Brady McKelvey: 1 goal, 1 assist

Coach Thoughts

Nathan Sharpe, LCS: I loved how our guys jumped all over this game right at the beginning. It was something we talked about. Getting a goal 15 seconds into a game is a back breaker and it sets the tone for the night. Landon Chadek has stepped in the net valiantly the last 2 games and got his first shutout tonight. I love how our main Offensive guys worked to get other players goals tonight. Joseph Fisher and Parker Sharpe got their first varsity points. It was great to see the guys excited for their teammates.

VOLLEYBALL

Tecumseh 3, Pinckney 0

PINCKNEY ― Tecumseh dominated the Pirates early in a Southeastern Conference White Division Sweep and held on for the sweep.

Tecumseh (27-7, 2-0 SEC White) won 25-10 to open the night and finished with wins of 25-18 and 25-19.

Top Performers

Josie Mineff: 16 digs

Lily Hammond: 17 assists

Jada Moore: 10 Kills

Emma Eldred: 4 aces

Coach Thoughts

Morgan Skelton, Tecumseh: We played really well tonight. I was so proud of how good our communication was Tonight after we had a rough night on Tuesday, losing to Pinckney and Lincoln at a tri match. We did not let Tuesday’s losses carry over into our play tonight. At practice on Wednesday, we kind of had to hit a reset button and work on doing the little things and basics right. We needed to bounce back tonight and that’s exactly what we did.

Up Next

Tecumseh: 9 am Saturday at Ida Invite

Madison 3, Summerfield 0

MADISON TWP. ― The Trojans picked up a Tri-County Conference Sweep as it beat the Bulldogs, 25-8, 25-13, 25-19.

Madison is rolling through TCC play with a mark of 6-0 in league play and 19-6 overall.

Coach Thoughts

Heather Lanning, Madison: Tonight we came with high energy and determination. Couldn’t be more proud of our girls with having more than a week off we came ready to play. They moved well as a team with anticipation and looking for the ball. Our defense was on point tonight, our communication was there and our coverage was outstanding defensively.

Up Next

Madison: 8 a.m. Saturday at Homer Invite

Adrian 3, Jackson 0

JACKSON ― Morgin White had a strong match for the Maples as they beat Jackson in SEC White play with a sweep.

White had double-digit kills and digs as Adrian (17-8-3, 1-1 SEC White) won 25-17, 25-14, 25-11.

Top Performers

Adrian

Morgin White: 13 kills, 10 digs

Liv McKenzie: 33 assists, 5 digs

Allison Shaw: 8 Kills

Halei Lafever: 5 aces

Up Next

Adrian: 9 am Saturday at Ida Invite

Whiteford 3, Sand Creek 0

SAND CREEK ― The Aggies started slow, but gave the Bobcats quite a test in the final two sets, but ultimately fell by a Sweep in the TCC contest.

Sand Creek lost 25-15 in Set 1, but scored in the 20s the following two sets as it lost 25-21 and 25-23.

Top Performers

Sand Creek

Allie Anderson: 11 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace

Maddie Osborn: 7 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks

Ella Scharer: 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace

Up Next

Sand Creek: 7 pm Thursday at Madison

Dundee 3, Britton Deerfield 0

BRITTON ― The Patriots Hosted the Vikings in a non-conference match where they hung around with Dundee, but couldn’t pick up a win on the night.

Dundee got the momentum late in Set 1 as it won a close, 25-22, contest and went on to finish off the Patriots (2-17) night with a pair of 25-17 and 25-18 victories.

Top Performers

Briotton Deerfield

Claire Molnar: 8 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces

Alivia Salenbein: 9 digs, 6 kills

Haven Crots: 15 assists, 8 digs

Up Next

Britton Deerfield: 5 pm Monday at Erie Mason

GIRLS SWIMMING

123 Adrian, 36 Pinckney

PINCKNEY — The Pirates were no match for a strong Maples team as Adrian improved to 2-0 in SEC White Duals and 5-2 on the season.

Adrian won 11 of the 12 events. Seven different swimmers won individual events with Francesca Scarabottolo winning two (50 and 100-yard freestyle). Emma Pino (200 free), Reese Beauleaux (diving), Aubree Gallant (100 butterfly), Aurora Bonetalli (500 free), Kirsten Hess (100 backstroke) and Elanora Andre (100 breaststroke) all won events as well.

Hess, Bonetalli, Scarabottolo and Haylee Vore won the 200 Medley relay while Scarabottolo, Gallant, Kayla Holt and Guadalupe Jimenez won the 200 freestyle relay and Bonetalli, Hess, Pino and Andre won the 400 freestyle relay.

Top Performers

Adrian

Francesca Scarabottolo: 50 free (25.40, 1st), 100 free (54.97, 1st), 200 Medley relay (2:04.26, 1st), 200 free relay (2:14.30, 1st)

Kirsten Hess: 100 back (1:08.11, 1st), 200 Medley (2:04.26, 1st), 400 free relay (4:18.52, 1st)

Aurora Bonetalli: 500 free (5:50.36, 1st), 200 Medley (2:04.26, 1st), 400 free relay (4:18.52, 1st)

Up Next

Adrian: 6 pm Thursday at Jackson

Jackson 114, Tecumseh 64

JACKSON — Tecumseh lost in its SEC White opener as it was simply outnumbered by the Vikings.

Tecumseh and Jackson split the events as both won six, but the Vikings depth proved to be the difference in Downing Tecumseh.

Top Performers

Tecumseh

Jazlyn Reau: 200 free (2:15.06, 1st), 500 free (6:03.99, 1st), 200 free relay (1:53.18, 1st)

Lauren Stimpson: 200 IM (2:38.02, 1st), 200 free relay (1:53.18, 1st)

Makayla Sanders: 50 free (25.83, 1st), 100 free (57.43, 1st), 200 free relay (1:53.18, 1st)

Up Next

Tecumseh: Saturday at Holland Christian D3 Meet

BOYS TENNIS

Monroe 5, Adrian 3

MONROE ― The Maples traveled to Monroe to take on the Trojans, where the Maples would end up on the short end.

Two of Adrian’s three points were due to a roster shortage from Monroe, automatically giving Adrian a 2-0 lead, but unfortunately the Maples (10-14) couldn’t capitalize on it.

The Lone winning Maples match win was Brady Carrico and Kenneth Colburn at No. 3 doubles, 6-3, 7-5.

Coach Thoughts

Tom Allor, Adrian: It is what it is. We just gotta step up as a team.

Up Next

Adrian: 4:00 pm Friday (Sept. 30) vs. Ypsilanti