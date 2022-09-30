Tecumseh boys soccer blanks Columbia Central

TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh boys soccer team got a bit of a confidence boost Thursday as it beat Columbia Central in a non-league match, 5-0.

Logan Loundermilk and Coby Wild each had strong matches to lead Tecumseh to its first win since beating Blissfield on Sept. 15.

Tecumseh is now 4-10 on the year.

Tecumseh's John Cameron (20) goes for the ball during Thursday's match against Columbia Central.

Top Performers

Tecumseh

Logan Loudermilk: 1 goal, 2 assists

Coby Wild: 2 goals

Parker Anderson/Benny Francis: 1 goal

Luke Milliken: 1 assist

Coach Thoughts

Jerry Nowak, Tecumseh: Nice effort tonight. We moved the ball around really well and stayed patient. We scored three times in the first half and added two more in the second half. Defensively, our center-mids and backline were solid. They did an excellent job tonight and allowed us to keep possession of the ball for longer periods of time. I’m really pleased with the overall effort.

Lenawee Christian 10, Jonesville 0

ADRIAN — The Cougars scored 10 first-half goals as they dominated the Comets at home in Independent Soccer League play.

