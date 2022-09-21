Tech Women’s Golf Sets New School Record

The Montana Tech Women’s and Men’s Golf teams finished second at the Carroll College Invitational. The Tech Women did so with a new school record for the lowest team score over 36 holes in school history with a 649. The record was good for second behind the Rockies 605 and one better than Carroll Colleges 650.

The Women were led by Emma Woods who finished sixth with a 157, Kodie Hoagland was seventh with a 159. Cierra Sundheim finished in tenth with a 166. The record setting team score included Diggers Franchi Ceartin and Samantha Moore tied for 17th at 172 with Kennedy Lean and Emily Kelly tied for 19th at 173.

Claire Wright Rocky Mountain College was the individual medalist with an amazing 5 under par 139 on the 36 holes.

The Rocky Mountains men’s team ran away with the tournament claiming six of the top seven spots on the leader board. Matt Hobbs, of Montana Tech, broke up a clean sweep by Rocky shooting a 217 to finish in a three way tie for fourth place with Golfers from the Bears.

The Digger team went on a run of their own with Jace Rhodes, JR Small and Gabe Witham tied for ninth with 220. First day leader Blake Loberg finished in 12th at 222, teammate Nick Paquarello 13th with a 223, Joe Opitz 14th with a 225 and Jhett Braley 17th with a 231.

Rocky finished the tournament with an 838, Montana Tech was second at 876, Northern third at 955, Carroll shot a 956 and Providence a 1031.