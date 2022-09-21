Tech Women’s Golf Sets New School Record
The Montana Tech Women’s and Men’s Golf teams finished second at the Carroll College Invitational. The Tech Women did so with a new school record for the lowest team score over 36 holes in school history with a 649. The record was good for second behind the Rockies 605 and one better than Carroll Colleges 650.
The Women were led by Emma Woods who finished sixth with a 157, Kodie Hoagland was seventh with a 159. Cierra Sundheim finished in tenth with a 166. The record setting team score included Diggers Franchi Ceartin and Samantha Moore tied for 17th at 172 with Kennedy Lean and Emily Kelly tied for 19th at 173.