Tech Volleyball Wins Tourney Opener – Thursday Sports Wrap

High School

High school volleyball regional Finals will be played tonight.

• Calumet will face Elk Rapids at Manistique. Coverage will begin at 5:40 on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

• Jeffers will face Forest Park at Forest Park at 7:00 Eastern Time.

Several local high school hockey teams will hit the ice for some exhibition play today at Dee Stadium. Matchups at the scramble will include Houghton and Jeffers at 3:00, Hancock and Jeffers at 3:45, Houghton and Marquette at 4:30, Hancock and Marquette at 5:15, Jeffers and Marquette at 6:00, and Houghton and Hancock at 6:45. The Gremlins, Bulldogs and Jets will each open their regular seasons a week from tomorrow.

College Volleyball

The Michigan Tech volleyball swept Wayne State 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-19) in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals last night. Meg Raabe led the Huskies with 13 kills, and Jillian Kuizenga finished with 10. Carissa Beyer led with 21 digs, and Lina Espejo-Ramirez had 34 assists. The fifth-seeded Huskies will face top-seeded Ferris State Friday at 4:00 in Big Rapids. Second-seeded Northern Michigan and sixth-seeded Grand Valley State will meet in the other semifinal.

NHL

The Red Wings will host the Rangers tonight. Because of NFL football, we’ll join the game in progress following Calumet volleyball on KBear 102.3.

NBA

The Pistons lost to the Celtics 128-112 last night. Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 19 points. Caden Cunningham was held to just four.

The Pistons visit the Knicks tomorrow. Coverage begins at 7:05 on 99.3 The Lift.

NFL

In tonight’s NFL contest, the Panthers host the Falcons. Coverage begins at 7:30 on 99.3 The Lift.

MLB

Daz Cameron is no longer a Detroit Tiger. He was claimed off waivers by the Orioles yesterday.

More moves will be coming soon. Detroit has 35 players on its 40-man roster, but 10 players will need to be reinstated from the injured list today, as the free agent signing window opens.

Upcoming local sports broadcasts:

