Tech Tames Tigers, 85-74 — Women’s Basketball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Scoring a season-high behind five Yellow Jackets in double-figures, Georgia Tech defeated Clemson, 85-74, Thursday night in McCamish Pavilion. Tony Morgan collected a double-double, while Cameron Swartz led the Jackets offensively. Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-8 ACC) held a 34-29 Halftime lead as Swartz led all players with 10 points despite the Tigers leading the majority of the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets grabbed their first lead on a fastbreak from Kayla Blackshear, but Clemson (13-9, 4-6 ACC) answered with an 11-6 run over the next four minutes to hold a 23-19 lead with 7:29 to play in the second. Blackshear opened a strong finish for Tech in the half, as the Jackets put together a 15-6 run fueled by six points from Morgan and five from Swartz to hold the lead at intermission. The Jackets maintained their lead, shooting 62.5 percent (10-16) in the third quarter and opened a double-digit lead midway through the frame on a triple from Swartz, followed by a jumper from Morgan for a 49-36 advantage. The Tigers would close within single digits multiple times in the final 10 minutes, but a strong Tech Squad held on for the win as both teams shot 50.0 percent in the fourth period.

Tonie Morgan finished with 13 points and 12 assists to become the first Yellow Jacket since 2015 to record a double-double in points and assists. Photo by Brian Savage

Swartz came off the bench to score a season-high 24 points, followed by a career-high 19 points from Blackshear, 13 each from Morgan and Kara Dunn and 12 from Nerea Hermosa. It marked the first time this season five different Yellow Jackets finished in double-figure scoring totals. As a team, Georgia Tech shot a season-high 50.8 percent (31-61) from the field and converted 18-of-22 from the free throw line, while dishing out 23 assists. Morgan collected her third double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 assists, becoming the first Yellow Jacket to record a double-double (points and assists) since Aaliyah Whiteside had 14 points and 11 helpers against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 15, 2015. Clemson was paced by Amari Robinson who finished with a game-high 26 points, 11 coming in the fourth quarter. The Tigers shot at a 41.8 percent (28-67) clip on the night and hit eight three-pointers. Tech won the rebounding battle, 36-32, led by Blackshear’s eight rebounds. The Yellow Jackets continue this homestand next Thursday, Feb. 2, welcoming No. 20/18 NC State to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 8 pm on the ACC Network.

Head Coach Nell Fortner postgame press conference