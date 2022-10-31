Tech Soccer Travels to Ferris State Tuesday for the GLIAC Quarterfinals





GLIAC Tournament Page

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech soccer team opens up the GLIAC tournament, traveling to Ferris State on Tuesday at 1 pm at the South Athletic Complex on the FSU campus.

Fans can catch both games on FloSports, as part of the four-year media partnership with the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference beginning this fall.

About the Bulldogs

Ferris State played to a 9-4-5 overall record while going 7-2-5 in conference play to claim the fourth seed in the GLIAC tournament.

The Bulldogs will be making their 13th consecutive GLIAC Tournament appearance this season and 15th overall in program history. This is also the sixth consecutive season in which FSU has hosted at least a tourney quarterfinal.

Last week, the Bulldogs were listed fifth in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Rankings and in contention to earn their third-ever national tournament bid this season.

Ferris State comes into the conference tournament most recently falling to Saginaw Valley State last Friday (Oct. 28) 3-1 in University Center, snapping their 11-game unbeaten streak.

Isabella Zamborini leads the team offensively with a GLIAC-leading 11 goals, to go with six assists. Darya Mosallaei has played between the posts for the Bulldogs in 13 games this season, making 41 saves to go with six shutouts.

About the Huskies

Michigan Tech earned the fifth seed in the conference tournament after going 7-8-3 overall with a GLIAC Ledger of 5-6-3.

The Huskies enter the conference tournament following a 1-0 loss to Northern Michigan last Friday (Oct. 28) to conclude the regular season.

In the loss against NMU, Michigan Tech drew the short stick, having multiple scoring chances in the first half without finding the back of the net. The Huskies held advantages in multiple statistical categories with more shots on goal (6-4) and three corner kicks to the Wildcats’ one.

Michigan Tech went 0-2 against Ferris State in the regular season. On September 18, the Huskies fell 1-0 at home, with both teams accounting for three shots on goal, while the Black & Gold held a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks.

The last time out, (Oct. 21), the Bulldogs had a 2-0 nod outshooting the Huskies 18-11 and 13-2 in shots on goal, as well as having the advantage in corner kicks (3-1).

The Huskies are led offensively by Stephanie Yeager and Julia Pietila, both tallying three goals this season. Yeager also has three assists on the year. Goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde has made 76 saves this season to go with eight shutouts.

One Last Thing

The Winner of each of the four quarterfinal-round contests will advance to the league semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4, at the site of the highest remaining seed. The league Championship match is on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the same location.