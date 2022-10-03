Tech soccer plays No. 22 Wildcats to goalless draw in Marquette | News, Sports, Jobs

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Michigan Tech soccer team played to a scoreless draw against an Offensive Juggernaut in No. 22 Northern Michigan, inside the Superior Dome on Friday night.

The Huskies move to 3-5-3 overall and 1-3-3 in the GLIAC, while the Wildcats are now 7-1-3 overall and 4-1-2 in the loop.

The tie marks the first time this season that the Wildcats have been shut out.

“Another Fantastic result, we’re moving in the right direction and our women are getting better each and every training session,” Head Coach Bulut Ozturk said. “Gracie is becoming a gamer and she continues to keep us in the game.

“It is a collective effort defensively, we are committed to defense and our women take pride in the clean sheet. We’re a team who’s still getting better and we’re trying to prepare for the conference tournament as well.”

The Huskies started the game with an Offensive burst, getting the first corner kick within the first few minutes of the contest. Sophomore Julia Pietila placed a shot on goal Moments later, but the Wildcats’ keeper was able to secure the ball.

The best look of the night came from defender Cassie Bonifas off a free kick, with her shot firing off the post in the 43rd minute.

Meanwhile, the Offensive presence of NMU would continue, putting three shots towards the Huskies goalkeeper. However, the Spring Lake native saw no threats through the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, Northern Michigan showed the Firepower of a team among the nations-best in scoring. The Wildcats accrued 10 shots in the second half, with six landing on target. Jordan Noble was the Lone Husky to place a shot on goal in the final 45 minutes.

As has been the theme for much of the season, the Black & Gold’s complete defensive efforts granted the Huskies a clean sheet to conclude the third contest of a three-game road trip.

Of note, senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde earned her fifth shutout of the season, earning six saves on the night.

The Huskies open a four-game homestand welcoming No. 6 Grand Valley State to Houghton on Friday (Oct. 7). Friday’s match will serve as community night with local soccer clubs CCSA and HFC in attendance for the contest.