Tech Soccer Falls at Ferris State





BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – The Michigan Tech soccer team’s three game win-streak would come to a close against Ferris State, falling 2-0 to the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon at the Bulldog Soccer Field in Big Rapids.

“Tough battle today from another very good Ferris team,” head Coach Bulut Ozturk said. “They capitalized on the one mistake we made early, I thought we recovered well and had opportunities to score and just couldn’t find the back of the net today.

“The second goal was just a consequence of us pushing numbers forward and looking for the equalizer. We will regroup today and get ready for SVSU on Sunday. Still a lot to play for going into the last two weekends of the regular season.”

The first shot on goal for either team came in the third minute, with the Bulldogs (9-3-4, 7-1-4 GLIAC) first shot fired finding the back of the net. Isabella Zamborini got the assist to a Katie Nestico tally just outside the box, going high and left out of reach of the Huskies goalkeeper.

Michigan Tech (6-7-3, 4-5-3 GLIAC) would get into the Offensive zone over the next 15 minutes, firing six shots, although only Julia Pietila’s shot would land on target.

Following corner kicks from each team, the Bulldogs would get a burst of shots off, with Gracie VanLangevelde having to make three saves in three minutes to keep the score 1-0 30 minutes into the contest.

The Huskies would accrue four more shots at the Bulldogs’ goal, with all of the shots going wide of the net. Meanwhile, Ferris State rounded out the half with three more shots, landing two on goal.

The Offensive woes continued in the second half for the Black & Gold as they were unable to get a shot on net in the final 45 minutes.

VanLangevelde made three more saves before the GLIAC’s leading goal-scorer in Isabella Zamborini got one past the Huskies goalkeeper in the 86th minute.

The Bulldogs outshot the Huskies 18-11 with a margin of 13-2 in shots on goal. Ferris State also held a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Pietila and Alyvia Sanom each tallied a shot on goal, while VanLangevelde made 11 saves in the net.

The Huskies conclude the final road weekend of the regular season traveling to Saginaw Valley State on Sunday at 1 pm