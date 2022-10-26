Tech Soccer Concludes Regular Season; Welcomes NMU on Senior Day





HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech soccer team wraps up the regular season by hosting Northern Michigan for Senior Day on Friday at 5 pm

Fans can catch both games on FloSports, as part of the four-year media partnership with the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference beginning this fall. The game will also be aired locally on FOX-UP with Davie Ellis on the call.

About the Wildcats

Northern Michigan comes to Houghton with an overall record of 10-2-5 with a GLIAC Ledger of 7-2-4, good for third in the conference standings.

Last weekend, the Wildcats suffered a 1-0 loss on the road Friday (Oct. 21) against Saginaw Valley State before earning a scoreless draw at Ferris State on Sunday (Oct. 23).

Freshman Ava Wilberding made eight saves in the shutout Sunday, marking just her second start in net for NMU.

The Wildcats posted 20 shots in both games totaling 15 shots on goal for the weekend, although they could not find the back of the net. Calihan Bearden, Maria Storm and Brooke Pietila posted two shots on goal over the weekend.

Julia L’Esperance leads the Wildcats with seven goals, while Pietila paces the team with six assists.

About the Huskies

Michigan Tech enters the final game of the regular season, holding an overall record of 7-7-3 while going 5-5-3 in the loop. The Huskies are fifth in the GLIAC standings.

Last time out, the Black & Gold had a road weekend split, falling 2-0 to Ferris State on Friday (Oct. 21) before a second half comeback lifted the Huskies over Saginaw Valley State 2-1 on Sunday (Oct. 23) .

On the weekend, Huskies’ goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde made 20 saves. Julia Pietila scored her third goal of the season, while Emilie Clayton earned her first career goal, tallying the game-winner against the Cardinals.

Pietila and senior Stephanie Yeager both have three goals on the season. Yeager also paces the team with three assists on the year.

One Last Thing

VanLangevelde has stopped 73 saves this season for a save percentage of .839 and a goals against average of 0.824. She ranks first in the GLIAC in save percentage (40th nationally), paired with second-best in the conference in total saves (54th nationally).