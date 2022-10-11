Tech Soccer Concludes Four-Game Homestand Hosting Parkside and Purdue Northwest





HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech soccer team welcomes Parkside and Purdue Northwest in the second weekend of a four-game homestand. MTU faces Parkside on Friday (Oct. 14) at 7 pm before a Sunday (Oct. 16) Clash with Purdue Northwest at noon.

Fans can catch both games on FloSports, as part of the four-year media partnership with the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference beginning this fall.

About the Rangers

Parkside comes to Houghton with a record of 5-8 overall while going 2-7 in GLIAC play. Most recently, the Rangers dropped a weekend of home contests, falling 4-0 to Saginaw Valley State on Friday night (Oct. 7) and 1-0 to Ferris State on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 9).

The Rangers struggled offensively last weekend, only having one shot on goal, coming against Saginaw Valley State.

Emily Mikkelson paces the offense for Parkside, averaging 0.54 assists per game to lead the GLIAC, while being 17th nationally. She has tallied seven assists this season, ranking 11th nationally and tops in the conference.

Goalkeeper Mia Guyton Ranks 29th nationally, tallying 6.33 saves per game, garnering 57 saves over nine games.

About the Pride

Purdue Northwest is 0-12-1 while holding a GLIAC record of 0-9. The Pride dropped two home contests last weekend, falling 4-0 to Ferris State on Friday (Oct. 7) before being edged out by Saginaw Valley State, 2-1 on Sunday (Oct. 9)

Lauryn Tillmon scored the Lone goal of the weekend for the Pride on Senior Day against the Cardinals.

Kaci Pampreen leads the offense for Purdue Northwest, having scored three goals this season.

Goalkeeper Bridget Grady is 32nd in the nation, making 6.22 saves per game, totaling 56 saves for the season.

About the Huskies

Michigan Tech enters the second-straight home weekend with a record of 4-6-3 with a GLIAC Ledger of 2-4-3. The Huskies had a weekend split, falling to No. 6 Grand Valley State 2-0 on Friday night (Oct. 7) and besting Davenport 2-0 on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 9).

The Black & Gold, who had not won since Sept. 9, coming against Purdue Northwest, had an offensive burst in Sunday’s matchup, tallying 20 shots with 12 landing on target. In the win, senior midfielder Stephanie Yeager and sophomore forward Julia Pietila scored a goal.

Pietila totaled six shots Landing three on goal, while the Huskies’ backline helped senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde earn her sixth shutout of the season. The Spring Lake, Michigan, native made five saves on the day.

One Last Thing

This season the Huskies have been Stellar defensively, however, the shift to offense in the win on Sunday against Davenport showed the second-highest amount of shots on goal for the Black & Gold with 12. The highest SOG game of the year came in the season opener where the Huskies tallied 13 against Minnesota Duluth.