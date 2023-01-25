Tech soccer announces 2022-23 team Awards | News, Sports, Jobs

HOUGHTON — Michigan Tech soccer head Coach Turk Ozturk has announced nine team awards for the 2022-23 fall season. Junior defender Molly Bolang was selected team Most Valuable Player in a year where the Huskies’ finished the season with an overall record of 7-9-3 while going 5-6-3 in the GLIAC.

Bolang, hailing from Pinckney, Michigan, earned First Team All-GLIAC honors for the first time in her career. She started in every game for the Huskies, playing a critical role in the backline, logging 1,642 minutes and playing all 90 minutes in 16 games. Her efforts on the defensive end helped the Black and Gold to eight shutouts in the fall campaign.

For the second-straight year, senior midfielder Stephanie Yeager was tabbed the Offensive Most Valuable Player. The New Boston, Michigan, native earned All-GLIAC Honorable mention and led the Huskies in points (11), goals (4) and assists (3) in her final season with Michigan Tech. She played in all 19 games this fall and scored one game-winner.

Defensive Most Valuable Player went to Alicia Shatrau. Shatrau, coming from Brighton, Michigan, started all 19 games in her final season for Michigan Tech. She logged 1,625 minutes, with the majority spent on the backline, being a crucial cog in the eight shutouts of the year.

Gracie VanLangevelde was crowned Goalkeeper of the Year following a fall campaign where she became the second goalkeeper in school history to earn All-GLIAC First Team honors. She ranked third in the GLIAC in both saves (81) and save percentage (.818). The Huskies goalkeeper also logged a career-high eight shutouts this season, good for 34th nationally. The Spring Lake, Michigan, native earned Defensive Player of the Week honors twice this season, coming on Oct. 4 and Oct. 18.

Senior forward Keighley Blindauer earned the Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award playing in nine games on the clock for 78 minutes in her final season with the Black and Gold.

Senior’s Haley Ruiter and Gabby Sgambati both earned the Scholastic Achievement Award. The duo graduated in December with Ruiter, hailing from Muskegon, Michigan, earning a degree in human Biology with a minor in Pre-Health Professions, she was also named GLIAC Scholar-Athlete of the Month in October. Sgambati, a native of Farmington Hills, graduated in mechanical engineering with minors in manufacturing and law & society.

Junior defender Mikayla Marshalek was named the Most Improved Player after playing in 17 games and making 11 starts. A season ago, Marshalek only made one start, appearing in 18 contests. She logged 1,194 minutes in the fall and played a part in helping the Huskies earn eight shutouts.

Newcomer of the Year went to first-year transfer Jordan Noble. Noble played in all 19 games in her first year with the Huskies, starting 17 games. The Boyne City, Michigan, native led the team in shots with 31 on the season, landing 12 shots on goal.

The 2023-24 Michigan Tech soccer schedule will be released Thursday (Jan. 26).