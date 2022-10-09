Montana Tech Men’s Golf Receiving Votes in NAIA Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released the first Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll today. The Montana Tech men’s golf team is receiving votes in the national poll.

The Orediggers finished their fall schedule with a 293.7 scoring average and are receiving votes in the Top 25 Poll for the second time this season. Rocky Mountain is ranked No. 14 in the poll.

“This is a great accomplishment for our program,” said Head Coach Sean Ryan. “We’re setting the expectation in our program that we need to compete at the national level and our scores from this fall and this poll reflect that. It’s great to have Tech Golf Featured among some of the best golf programs in the NAIA.”

Tech’s young but talented team shot six consecutive rounds under 300 to finish off their Frontier Conference regular season schedule including two rounds under par. The Orediggers’ 279 at the Battlin’ Bear Invitational was the third lowest round in school history.

Oredigger Golfers Jhett Braley and Matt Hobbs each hit holes-in-one this fall season.

The Orediggers will return to action this spring at the Rocky Mountain College Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay in Henderson, Nevada in March.