Tech Hosts Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech and the HPER Complex host the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament November 12-13. The first and semifinal rounds take place Friday and the Championship is Saturday.

The conference tournament Champion will receive an automatic bid to the 43rd annual NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship.

Regular season Champion Montana Tech is the top seed and second-place Rocky Mountain receives the second seed. Both teams receive a bye into the semifinal round playing the winners of the first round. The Orediggers will play in the 5 pm match against the lowest remaining seed with the Battlin’ Bears playing in the 7 pm match.

The first session Friday is:

11 a.m. No. 4 MSU-Northern (11-12, 3-7) vs. No. 5 University of Providence (9-19, 2-8).

1 p.m. No. 3 Carroll College (14-11, 6-4) vs. No. 6 Montana Western (10-16, 2-8).

The second session and semifinal round is:

5 p.m. No. 1 Montana Tech (24-7, 9-1) vs. lowest remaining seed

7 pm No. 2 Rocky Mountain (18-14. 8-2) vs. highest remaining seed

The Frontier Conference Championship is Saturday at 2 pm

Tickets for the tournament are $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors for each session. Tournament passes are $20 for adults and $15 for students/seniors.