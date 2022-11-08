Tech Hosts Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament
BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech and the HPER Complex host the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament November 12-13. The first and semifinal rounds take place Friday and the Championship is Saturday.
The conference tournament Champion will receive an automatic bid to the 43rd annual NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship.
1 p.m. No. 3 Carroll College (14-11, 6-4) vs. No. 6 Montana Western (10-16, 2-8).
5 p.m. No. 1 Montana Tech (24-7, 9-1) vs. lowest remaining seed
7 pm No. 2 Rocky Mountain (18-14. 8-2) vs. highest remaining seed