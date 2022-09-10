Tech Golfers in 10th Place at Maui Jim Intercollegiate – Men’s Golf – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Scottsdale, Ariz. – Connor Howe fired a 5-under-par 65, and Ross Steelman added a 4-under-par 66, each making a pair of late birdies to lift No. 3/4 Georgia Tech passion 11th place after the opening round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate.

In an 18-team field stacked with nine teams ranked in the pre-season top 30, the Yellow Jackets struggled on the front nine at the 7,118-yard, par-70 Mirabel Golf Club and could not find their footing until the final five holes , posting a 5-under-par round of 275.

Tech, which won this event last September at 44-under-par, is in the middle of the pack after 18 holes, but 17 strokes behind leader Auburn, which posted a 22-under-par 258. The second round of the 54- hole tournament gets underway at 11 am Eastern time Saturday.

TECH LINEUP – Howe, a senior from Ogden, Utah, and Steelman, a senior from Columbia, Mo., played excellent rounds and recorded 12 birdies between them Friday. Howe was bogey-free with four birdies through his first 10 holes, matching the low round of his career, while Steelman had just one bogey against five birdies in his round. Howe is in a six-way tie for seventh place individually, while Steelman is tied for 13thth.

The Yellow Jackets also counted a pair of 2-over-par 72s from the senior Bartley Forrester and freshman Aidan Tranwhile junior Christo Lamprecht was a non-counter Friday after carding a 75.

Howe and Steelman each birdied 17 and 18 Friday, while Forrester added another birdie at 17, lifting the Yellow Jackets from near the bottom of the field to 10th place.