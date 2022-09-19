Tech golf continues to fall Slate at “Mo” Morial

The Texas Tech Women’s golf program continues its fall slate this week at the “Mo” Morial Invitational Hosted by Texas A&M at the Traditions Golf Club.

The event gets going on Tuesday with the first two rounds followed by the third and final round on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s shotgun first round begins at 8 am with the second round scheduled for approximately 1 pm The Red Raiders are paired with the University of Miami and the University of North Carolina for the first two rounds.

Another strong field, the “Mo” Morial features four teams that ended the season in the top-25 and eight teams that ended in the top-50.

LAST TIME OUT:

Powered by a sixth-place finish from sophomore Chiara Horder , well 24 Texas Tech Women’s golf finished in seventh place at the 2022 Dick McGuire Invitational Hosted by the University of New Mexico at the UNM Championship Course.

The 18-hole leader, Horder finished the tournament at -2 overall after shooting a final round 76.

As a team the Red Raiders fired a team score of 880 or +16 overall.

The Buckeyes of Ohio State finished at -11 overall to take home the team title, 10 shots clear of SMU (-1) who finished second.

Kent State and New Mexico finished the week at +1 overall to share third place.

Big 12 foe Iowa State finished fifth at +11, followed by Denver +13, the Red Raiders and USC (+17). Kansas finished ninth overall after firing a team score of +19, followed by Northwestern (+22) and Kansas State (+34).

Fresno State and San Diego State finished tied for 12th at +35 followed by UNLV (+36). Cal Poly and Iowa finished one shot behind UNLV at +37 while Charlotte finished 17th at +38 overall.

Mayka Hoogeboom finished at -8 overall to take home the individual title. Hoogeboom finished one shot ahead of Napat Lertsadwattana of New Mexico.

THE COURSE:

Traditions Golf Club: Par 72, 6,406 yards

THE FORMAT:

54 holes in total (36 Monday, 18 Tuesday)

THE FIELD (2022 FINAL GOLFSTAT RANKINGS):

Charlotte (76)

Florida (12)

Houston (65)

Kansas (79)

Kansas State (113)

Miami (40)

North Carolina (42)

North Texas (47)

SMU (86)

Texas (14)

Texas A&M (10)

Texas State (92)

Texas Tech (25)

UTSA (49)

THE LINEUP:

1) Chiara Horder

2) Libby Fleming

3) Shannon Tan

4) Gala Dumez

5) Lauren Zaretsky

Individual: Anna Dong

UP NEXT:

After a busy three weeks, the Red Raiders won’t return to action until Oct. 10-11 when they head to Illinois for the Women’s Invitational at Medinah.