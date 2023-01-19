Tech Football Adds Six Staff Members – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football announced the hiring of six new staff members on Thursday. The new hires include:

Bill Stewart – defensive Analyst for linebackers

– defensive Analyst for linebackers Erin Joe – general manager

– general manager Beau Davidson – director of player personnel

– director of player personnel Tim McFarlin – director of high school relations

– director of high school relations Amanda Skipwith – Assistant director of recruiting operations

– Assistant director of recruiting operations Josh Thompson – director of football operations

Additionally, Donald Hill-Eley and Anthony Parker return to the Georgia Tech football staff, but in new roles, with Hill-Eley becoming director of player relations and Parker serving as director of player development.

“We’re really fortunate to have each of these individuals filling important roles in our program,” Georgia Tech head Coach Brent Key said. “They bring a lot of talent, experience and winning backgrounds to our staff. I’m excited for their contributions to our student-athletes and Georgia Tech.”

