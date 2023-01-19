Tech Football Adds Six Staff Members – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football announced the hiring of six new staff members on Thursday. The new hires include:
- Bill Stewart – defensive Analyst for linebackers
- Erin Joe – general manager
- Beau Davidson – director of player personnel
- Tim McFarlin – director of high school relations
- Amanda Skipwith – Assistant director of recruiting operations
- Josh Thompson – director of football operations
Additionally, Donald Hill-Eley and Anthony Parker return to the Georgia Tech football staff, but in new roles, with Hill-Eley becoming director of player relations and Parker serving as director of player development.
“We’re really fortunate to have each of these individuals filling important roles in our program,” Georgia Tech head Coach Brent Key said. “They bring a lot of talent, experience and winning backgrounds to our staff. I’m excited for their contributions to our student-athletes and Georgia Tech.”
FULL BIOS
Bill Stewart
Erin Joe
Beau Davidson
Tim McFarlin
Amanda Skipwith
Josh Thompson
Donald Hill-Eley
Anthony Parker
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for Championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides Scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.
.