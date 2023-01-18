Tech Football Adds Five Transfers to 2023 Roster – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football officially announced the addition of five transfers to its 2023 roster on Wednesday. The five newcomers include: OL Jordan Brown (r-So., 6-5, 320, Long Beach, Calif./Jireh Prep/UNC Charlotte)

TE Brett Seither (r-Jr., 6-5, 228, Clearwater, Fla./Clearwater Central Catholic HS/Georgia) “We’re excited to add these young men to our program,” Georgia Tech head Coach Brent Key said. “They’re all good players, but also good fits for our program, our school and our community. I’m glad there and looking forward to getting to work with them on the field.” All five have enrolled at Georgia Tech for the spring semester and will take classes and participate in football activities this spring, including spring practice. JORDAN BROWN (OL, r-So., 6-5, 320, Long Beach, Calif./Jireh Prep/UNC Charlotte) Attended UNC Charlotte from 2021-22 … Has three seasons of Eligibility remaining … Appeared in seven games in 2022 … Made his Collegiate debut against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 27, 2022 … Redshirted in 2021 … Helped lead Jireh to a perfect 8-0 season in 2020 as a team Captain … Also played basketball through high school before taking up football in prep school at Jireh Prep Academy in Matthews, NC

ABDUL JANNEH (WR, r-Jr. 6-3, 180, Hanover, Pa./New Oxford HS/Duquesne) Attended Duquesne from 2020-22 … Has two seasons of Eligibility remaining … Appeared in 11 games in 2022, finishing with 43 catches for 579 yards and nine touchdowns … Hauled in eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns at Youngstown State … Also hauled in two touchdowns against Stonehill and LIU … Appeared in five games in 2021 … Returned two punts for 22 yards versus Va.-Lynchburg … Made one tackle at Sacred Heart … Appeared in final four games of 2020-21 season (playing in the spring due to Covid -19 pandemic), redshirting … Tallied eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown … Made first Collegiate start in NEC Championship game vs. Sacred Heart (April 11) … Had three catches for season-high 42 yards including a season-long 29- yard reception in NEC Championship Game … Finished with three receptions for 30 yards and his first career touchdown in win over LIU on March 21 … Hauled in first career reception of 14 yards in win over Wagner … Recorded a reception for 6 yards in win over Bryant … Attended New Oxford High School … Recorded 57 receptions for 1,071 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories … Garnered second team all-state honors … Helped Colonials to second round of district Playoffs … Holds the school records for career receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns … Also a member of the basketball and track and field teams … Has six Sisters … Sister, Jamila, was a member of the track and field team at Temple from 2012-16.

CHRISTIAN LEARY (WR, Jr., 5-10, 175, Orlando, Fla./Edgewater HS/Alabama) Attended Alabama from 2021-22 … Has two seasons of Eligibility remaining … Played in 10 games in 2022, recording one catch for six yards … Selected as a special teams player of the week by the Tide coaching staff for his play against Austin Peay … Recorded one catch for six yards in the season opener against Utah State … Saw his first career minutes on special teams while also working in a role at tailback late in the 2021 season … Named one of the special teams players of the week by the Alabama coaching staff for his play against New Mexico State, blocking a punt that was recovered and returned 20 yards … Worked on special teams against Mississippi State for his first Collegiate playing time … Also earned his first career minutes as a running back against the Aggies, rushing three times for 22 yards and catching one pass for no gain … Recorded his first career touchdown against Arkansas, catching an 11-yard pass for a score … Attended Edgewater High School … Was a Consensus four-star prospect at wide receiver … The nation’s No. 68 overall player on the 247 Composite, the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 12 players from the state of Florida… The No. 191 players nationally by 247Sports along with being tabbed as the site’s No. 15 wideout and No. 16 overall Recruit from his state … Rivals ranked him 53rd nationally, the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 13 player in Florida … A four-star Recruit and the No. 75 players on the ESPN300 according to ESPN … The No. 6 athlete and No. 34 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN … selected to the Under Armor All-America Game … Coached by Cameron Duke at Edgewater … Accounted for 1,586 all-purpose yards in 2019 … Ran the ball 56 times for 520 yards with eight touchdowns and completed 46 passes for 1,036 yards and eight more touchdowns in 2019 … Standout track athlete who won districts as a junior in the 100-meter dash with a 10.80 before running a 10.50 as a senior.

ETINOSA REUBEN (DL, r-Jr., 6-3, 295, Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill South HS/Clemson) Attended Clemson from 2019-2022 … Has two seasons of Eligibility remaining … Recorded two tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, fumble recovery and a blocked field goals in 318 defensive snaps over 30 career games and one start with the Tigers … Credited with two tackles and a blocked field in 56 defensive snaps over eight games in 2022 … Made one tackle vs. Furman … Recorded his first career field goal block at Boston College, sharing team special teams player of the game honors … Added one tackle at Florida State … Credited with 17 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery over 213 defensive snaps in 12 games (one start) in 2021 … Recorded two tackles (one for loss) vs. SC State … Made three tackles at NC State … contributed four tackles vs. Boston College … Had one tackle at Syracuse … Recorded his first career start at No. 23 Pitt, collecting two tackles and his first career fumble recovery … Had one tackle and a half-sack — the first of his career — vs. Florida State … made one tackle vs. UConn … Notched a career-high 2.0 sacks vs. No . 13 Wake Forest … Made one tackle at South Carolina … Credited with four tackles in 40 snaps over seven games in 2020 … Posted two tackles in season debut vs. The Citadel … Added a tackle vs. Virginia … contributed a tackle vs. Pitt … Credited with three tackles in nine defensive snaps over three games while redshirting in 2019 … Made Collegiate debut vs. Charlotte … Made one tackle vs. Wofford … Contributed two tackles vs. Wake Forest … Attended Park Hill South High School … Ranked as sixth-best overall player in the state of Missouri by 247Sports … Ranked as 28th-best defensive end in the Nation by that site … Ranked as ninth-best overall player from Missouri in this class by Rivals and the 41st-best defensive end … Ranked as 11th-best player in Missouri by ESPN and 35th-best defensive end … Only played three years of football … Named team Defensive Lineman of the Year at Park Hill South High School in each of his final two years … Named first-team all-conference, all-district and second-team all-state by the Missouri Football Coaches Association … Earned the Mr. Panther Award Winner at Park Hill South, the most prestigious award presented by the program … Nominated for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive lineman or linebacker in Greater Kansas City … Finished 2018 with 62 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, including three sacks … Also recorded a safety … Finished his junior year with 55 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, including three sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble … Made first-team all-conference and all-district in 2018 and was a strong candidate for all-state honors, which were not yet announced at the time of his signing … Played his high school football at Park Hill South High School for Mike Sharp … Two-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019 and 2021) … First name is pronounced “eh-tee-OH-sah” (with a silent “N”).