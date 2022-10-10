Tech Basketball Teams to Host Open House – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s basketball teams will welcome fans and students into McCamish Pavilion for a fun-filled day of meet-and-greet sessions, basketball clinics, Halloween activities and more at 2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 30.

Head coaches Josh Pastner and Nell Fortner, their staff and entire teams will be on hand to meet the crowd. The day begins with an introduction of both teams, followed by a short chalk-talk session with each head coach, followed by basketball drills on Bobby Cremins Court in McCamish Pavilion, Halloween fun with Tech’s spirit teams in the Freshman Gym and photo opportunities in the Zelnak Center practice facility.

Food and drink will be offered at selected concession stands, and representatives from the ticket office will be on hand to assist attendees interested in purchasing tickets for the 2022-23 season. The Tech men open their home schedule on Monday, Nov. 7 against Clayton State, and the women entertain Georgia State on Thursday, Nov. 10, to tip off their home slate.

The Yellow Jacket men return eight letterwinners for Pastner’s seventh season on The Flats, including senior point guard Kyle Sturdivant (Norcross, Ga.) and senior center Rodney Howard (Ypsilanti, Mich.) who are Tech’s top two returning scorers. The Jackets’ core includes a trio of rising sophomores in Dallan “Deebo” Coleman (Memphis, Tenn.), Miles Kelly (Stone Mountain, Ga.) and Jalon Moore (Birmingham, Ala.), junior point guard Deivon Smith (Loganville, Ga.) and two transfers.

Fortner welcomes back seven letterwinners, including senior center Nerea Hermosa (Vitoria, Spain) and junior wing Eylia Love (Kansas City, Kan.) from last season’s Squad that went 21-11 overall and made its second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, the Yellow Jackets welcome six newcomers to the roster, including a pair of transfers.