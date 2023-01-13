Tech and ROCORI Boys Basketball Goes Down To The Wire: Thursday HS Sports Wrap
Boys’ Basketball
St. Cloud Tech 66, ROCORI 65: Tameron Ferguson capped off a career night with a buzzer-beating layup to down the Spartans. Ferguson finished 13-22 from the floor and 7-8 at the charity stripe to finish with 36 points. He also contributed eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. The game aired on KNSI.
Delano 66, Sauk Rapids 60: The Storm had three players in double figures. Keller Hanson and Hudson Omoke scored 14 points, with Mason Rudolph adding 13.
Willmar 72, St. Cloud Apollo 60
Brainerd 71, Sartell 70
Little Falls 80, Holdingford 54
Albany 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 56
Girls’ Basketball
Delano 58, Sauk Rapids 52
Holdingford 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 32
Kimball 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36
Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 31
Milaca 70, Rush City 51
Albany 67, Cathedral 35
Boys’ Hockey
Alexandria 2, Sartell 2
Moorhead 3, St. Cloud Crush 1
Sauk Rapids 8, Willmar 5
Hermantown 4, Cathedral 1
Little Falls 7, Princeton 6
Girls’ Hockey
Fergus Falls 1, Willmar 0
Moorhead 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Mound Westonka/SWC 7, St. Cloud Crush 1
Brainerd/Little Falls 6, River Lakes 1
