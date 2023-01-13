Tech and ROCORI Boys Basketball Goes Down To The Wire: Thursday HS Sports Wrap

(KNSI) –

Boys’ Basketball

St. Cloud Tech 66, ROCORI 65: Tameron Ferguson capped off a career night with a buzzer-beating layup to down the Spartans. Ferguson finished 13-22 from the floor and 7-8 at the charity stripe to finish with 36 points. He also contributed eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. The game aired on KNSI.

Delano 66, Sauk Rapids 60: The Storm had three players in double figures. Keller Hanson and Hudson Omoke scored 14 points, with Mason Rudolph adding 13.

Willmar 72, St. Cloud Apollo 60

Brainerd 71, Sartell 70

Little Falls 80, Holdingford 54

Albany 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 56

Girls’ Basketball

Delano 58, Sauk Rapids 52

Holdingford 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

Kimball 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36

Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 31

Milaca 70, Rush City 51

Albany 67, Cathedral 35

Boys’ Hockey

Alexandria 2, Sartell 2

Moorhead 3, St. Cloud Crush 1

Sauk Rapids 8, Willmar 5

Hermantown 4, Cathedral 1

Little Falls 7, Princeton 6

Girls’ Hockey

Fergus Falls 1, Willmar 0

Moorhead 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Mound Westonka/SWC 7, St. Cloud Crush 1

Brainerd/Little Falls 6, River Lakes 1

___

Copyright 2023 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, redistributed, or rewritten, in any way without consent.