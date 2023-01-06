Tears for Bailey after missing goal

LONDON – A tearful Leon Bailey had to be consoled by team-mates after the Reggae Boy missed a golden opportunity to score a last-gasp winner in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old Winger rounded Wolves’ goalkeeper Jose Sa, but his weak shot from an angle trickled the wrong side of the post, in the English Premier League match at Villa Park.

“It’s a huge chance. He was crying, but it is good,” Villa manager Unai Emery, speaking afterwards, said of Bailey’s chance.

“If he is crying it is because he was feeling, and to feel Moments like that and to have the responsibility is good. I want to help them to take responsibility and do their best.”

A crestfallen Bailey, who sank to the ground at the full-time whistle after his 94th-minute miss, said in a social-media post later: “I am really sorry, Villans [Villa supporters]. I feel at fault for [us] not coming away with all three points tonight.”

Bailey, who has scored four goals this season, including three in the league, added: “It’s really hard to take and I’m very disappointed in myself. Surely [it] will be very difficult to sleep Tonight but I’ll try to keep my head up.”

Wolves remain in relegation place, one point from safety, while Villa climb one place to 11th.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Bailey’s Reggae Boyz team-mate Michail Antonio, a 68th-minute substitute, came to West Ham United’s rescue in a frantic finish at Elland Road, where hosts Leeds United salvaged a point in a 2-2 draw.

The 32-year-old dramatically cleared Liam Cooper’s header off the line, before failing by inches at the other end to turn Manuel Lanzini’s cross into the net.

Leeds are 14th in the table with West Ham one place above the drop zone. (CMC)

Read our ePaper. Fast. Factual. Free.

Sign up and stay up to date with Barbados’ FREE latest news.