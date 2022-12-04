Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and Appearances

Fourteen different teams have appeared in the College Football Playoff in its history. Below are the college football teams with the most all-time College Football Playoff wins and Appearances since the postseason format was introduced in 2014.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the representatives in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

*Note: The year represents the year that the season started, not the date of the Championship game.

Most wins in the College Football Playoff:

school games record titles won
Alabama 13 9 to 4 3 (2015, 2017, 2020)
Clemson 10 6 to 4 2 (2016, 2018)
Ohio State 6 3-3 1 (2014)
Oklahoma 4 0-4 0
Georgia 4 3-1 1 (2021)
LSU 2 2-0 1 (2019)
Notre Dame 2 0-2 0
Oregon 2 1-1 0
Cincinnati 1 0-1 0
Florida State 1 0-1 0
Michigan 1 0-1 0
Michigan State 1 0-1 0
Washington 1 0-1 0

Most Appearances in the College Football Playoff:

school Appearances years
Alabama 7 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021
Clemson 6 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Ohio State 5 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022
Oklahoma 4 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019
Georgia 3 2017, 2021, 2022
Michigan 2 2021, 2022
Notre Dame 2 2018, 2020
Cincinnati 1 2021
Florida State 1 2014
LSU 1 2019
Michigan State 1 2015
Oregon 1 2014
TCU 1 2022
Washington 1 2016

Alabama was the only school to appear in each of the first five Playoffs. The Tide lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in their 2014 debut before advancing to the title game the next four years. Alabama missed the 2019 College Football Playoff, but rebounded with another national championship in 2020.

With LSU’s appearance in the 2019 Peach Bowl, the SEC became the first conference to be represented by three different schools. The Big Ten also has three different representatives, with Michigan’s first appearance in 2021.

