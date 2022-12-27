Teams use holidays for basketball tuneup

The new year represents the grind for regional basketball in Georgia.

With regular seasons slated to start next Tuesday, January 3, 2023, some teams are taking advantage of one last opportunity over the holiday break to get their teams ready.

Head Coach Joab Jerome and the Heritage Hawks are headed to Coconut Creek, Florida, to compete in the Sunshine State Explosion. They will be joined there by Head Coach Royal Maxwell and the East Coweta Indians.

The Hawks (4-3) will play the Hallandale Chargers (9-3) on Wednesday and follow that with the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (10-1) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indians (6-3) will play Carol Glades (8-7) in the premier game Wednesday night and then Carol Springs (7-5) the following night.

The Newnan Cougars will get two chances to improve on their 3-6 record with games in the LaGrange Holiday tournament. They play the Auburn, Al Tigers (14-1) on Thursday at 11 am and the Harris County Tigers (2-9) on Friday at 4:30 pm.

Northgate will travel to Smyrna to play in the 25th Annual Campbell Holiday Classic. The Vikings will play the host Campbell Spartans (8-2) on Wednesday night.

The Lady Vikings will get three games in three days at the Heard County Classic. Northgate plays Heard County (8-1) on Wednesday, Pike County (3-5) on Thursday, and South Paulding (1-9) on Friday.

Head Coach John White and his Central Christian Crusaders (11-2) will get the opportunity to test themselves against GHSA opponent Sumter County (3-5) at the Atlanta Hawks State Farm Arena on Wednesday. The Lady Crusaders also play there at 1 pm on Wednesday against Creekside Christian Academy (9-2).

The East Coweta Lady Indians have a regular season, non-conference game scheduled for Columbus at 1:30 pm against Hardaway.

Meanwhile, the Trinity Christian Lady Lions completed their holiday tournament last week by winning two out of three at the Christmas Bash at the Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They defeated Daphne 45-41 last Tuesday and West Florida 49-14 last Wednesday to improve to 6-4 on the year.

Max Skidmore (No. 12) and the Heritage Hawks will be in Coconut Creek, Florida, this week to play in the Sunshine State Explosion Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Chris Martin)

Carby Martin (No. 3) and the East Coweta Indians will also trek to south Florida to play in the Sunshine State Explosion. (Photo by Tammy McCracken)