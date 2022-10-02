Teams to watch, pairings for district tournaments

The Kentucky high school girls soccer postseason will get going in the Louisville area on Monday with the beginning of district tournament play.

District Champions and runners-up will advance to regional play starting next week. The state tournament will run Oct. 17-29, with semifinals and the Championship game to be played in Lexington.

South Oldham (15-2), last year’s state runner-up, is ranked No. 1 in the state by the Maher Rankings. The Dragons, who dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 5 Assumption on Thursday, will face the North Oldham-Oldham County Winner in the 29th District final at 8 pm Wednesday at North Oldham.

Mercy (8-5-2) is seeking its third straight Sixth Region title and will face host Bullitt East (9-7-3) at 5:30 pm Tuesday in a 24th District semi-final. Bullitt East beat Mercy 1-0 on Tuesday.

