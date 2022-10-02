Teams to watch, pairings for district tournaments

The Kentucky high school girls soccer postseason will get going in the Louisville area on Monday with the beginning of district tournament play.

District Champions and runners-up will advance to regional play starting next week. The state tournament will run Oct. 17-29, with semifinals and the Championship game to be played in Lexington.

South Oldham (15-2), last year’s state runner-up, is ranked No. 1 in the state by the Maher Rankings. The Dragons, who dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 5 Assumption on Thursday, will face the North Oldham-Oldham County Winner in the 29th District final at 8 pm Wednesday at North Oldham.

Mercy (8-5-2) is seeking its third straight Sixth Region title and will face host Bullitt East (9-7-3) at 5:30 pm Tuesday in a 24th District semi-final. Bullitt East beat Mercy 1-0 on Tuesday.

Well. 3 Sacred Heart (17-3) has won the Seventh Region Championship nine straight years and will open postseason play at 5 pm Monday against Seneca (3-13) in a 27th District semifinal at Atherton. Well. 5 Assumption (13-3-3) and No. 21 Manual (8-8-2) are other top contenders in the Seventh Region.

Here are the pairings for the Louisville-area district tournaments:

Sixth Region girls soccer

21St District at Fairdale

Monday – Fairdale vs. Pleasure Ridge Park, 6 p.m

Wednesday – Final, Fairdale-Pleasure Ridge Park Winner vs. Holy Cross, 6 p.m

22n.d District at Iroquois

Monday – Doss vs. Iroquois, 5:30 p.m

Thursday – Final, Doss-Iroquois Winner vs. Butler, 5:30 p.m

23rd District at North Bullitt

Monday – Southern vs. Bullitt Central, 5:30 p.m

Wednesday – Final, Southern-Bullitt Central Winner vs. North Bullitt, 5:30 p.m

24th District at Bullitt East

Tuesday – Mercy vs. Bullitt East, 5:30 p.m.; Fern Creek vs. Whitefield Academy, 7 p.m

Thursday – Final, 7 p.m

Seventh Region girls soccer

25th District at Francis Parker (Goshen campus)

Monday – Presentation vs. Central, 5 p.m

Wednesday – Final, Presentation-Central Winner vs. Manual, 5 pm

26th District at Male

Monday – Brown vs. Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.; Male vs. Assumption, 7 p.m

Wednesday – Final, 6 p.m

27th District at Atherton

Monday – Seneca vs. Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.; Waggener vs. Atherton, 7 p.m

Wednesday – Final, 6 p.m

28th District at Eastern

Monday – Kentucky Country Day vs. Ballard, 5 p.m.; Eastern vs. Christian Academy, 7 p.m

Wednesday – Final, 7 p.m

Eighth Region girls soccer

29th District at North Oldham

Monday – North Oldham vs. Oldham County, 8 p.m

Wednesday – Final, North Oldham-Oldham County Winner vs. South Oldham, 8 pm

30th District at Woodford County

Monday – Shelby County vs. Collins, 8 p.m

Tuesday – Shelby County-Collins Winner vs. Woodford County, 8 p.m

Wednesday – Spencer County vs. Anderson County, 8 p.m

Thursday – Final, 8 p.m

