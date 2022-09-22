Teams still being accepted for CAA’s benefit golf outing | News, Sports, Jobs

LISBON – For the first time in the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County’s almost 60-year history, the agency is hosting a golf outing to raise funds to continue to provide services for county residents in need.

The CAACC’s first annual golf outing is set for a 9 am shotgun start on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Salem Golf Club, 1967 S. Lincoln Ave., Salem.

The agency is still accepting some four-person teams for the event, with the golf packages costing $125 per person. That price includes registration fees, a continental breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as 18 holes of golf. Registration will begin as early as 7:30 am on Sept. 23.

To inquire about registration for golfing, contact Executive Administrative Assistant Lizbeth Bickel at 330-424-7221, extension 108.

Prizes will be awarded during the day-long event for Golfers for a hole-in-one contest, skill holes and first- and second-place foursomes. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, Chinese auction and other raffles, according to Andrews.

Lunch will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and refreshments. The dinner buffet includes Chicken Tuscan, Ribeye Steak a la Bordelaise, house salad, fresh green beans and herb roasted red skin and Yukon gold potatoes.

Those not wanting to golf but wanting to show support for CAA may join in for dinner, which costs $50 per person. For information, contact Bickel.

More information about the Sept. 23 CAACC golf outing is available on its website at www.caaofcc.org.