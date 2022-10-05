Teams prepare for Sectional tournaments

MUNCIE, Ind. — The IHSAA volleyball postseason is just around the corner.

County tournaments were completed last week, and area teams are now putting the finishing touches on their regular season schedule. Sectional play begins on Saturday, Oct. 11, with the semifinal and final rounds being held on Oct. 13 and 15, respectively.

Sectional brackets were also announced on Sunday, so every team knows its path to a title. There should be several East Central Indiana Championship contenders, and here’s a recap of the latest week in local high school volleyball:

IHSAA volleyball:Sectional draws, takeaways for East Central Indiana teams

Notebook

Latest Z-ratings: In Monday’s latest Z-ratings released by Indianaprepvolleyball.com, Yorktown was ranked third in Class 4A and Wapahani was ranked second in 2A.

In Monday’s latest Z-ratings released by Indianaprepvolleyball.com, Yorktown was ranked third in Class 4A and Wapahani was ranked second in 2A. New Castle’s Kate Martin gets 1,000th assists: With 35 assists in her team’s 3-1 win against Muncie Burris on Sept. 29, the Trojans senior surpassed 1,000 career assists.

With 35 assists in her team’s 3-1 win against Muncie Burris on Sept. 29, the Trojans senior surpassed 1,000 career assists. Blue River junior Kaylyn Denney surpasses 500 career assists: With 29 assists in her team’s sweep over Knightstown on Oct. 1, the Vikings junior notched her 500th career assist.

More:Yorktown wins 9th straight Delaware County volleyball championship, Bloom breaks record

Notable individual performances

Maciah Driskill, Blue River: In her team’s Sweep against Knightstown on Oct. 1, the junior tallied a career-high 26 kills in addition to 10 digs, one block, one assist and seven receptions.

In her team’s Sweep against Knightstown on Oct. 1, the junior tallied a career-high 26 kills in addition to 10 digs, one block, one assist and seven receptions. Layla Gonzales, Muncie Burris: Despite her team losing 3-0 to Carrol on Oct. 1, the Owls junior tallied a career-high 31 receptions in addition to a team-high 19 digs.

Despite her team losing 3-0 to Carrol on Oct. 1, the Owls junior tallied a career-high 31 receptions in addition to a team-high 19 digs. Lilly Howell, Muncie Burris: The Owls sophomore notched new career highs in kills (21) and blocks (13) to go along with one ace and three digs in her team’s 3-1 loss to New Castle on Sept. 29.

The Owls sophomore notched new career highs in kills (21) and blocks (13) to go along with one ace and three digs in her team’s 3-1 loss to New Castle on Sept. 29. Camryn Isaacs, Yorktown: In her team’s 3-1 win at Fishers on Tuesday, the Tigers senior tallied a career-high 16 kills, as well as one block, seven digs and nine receptions.

In her team’s 3-1 win at Fishers on Tuesday, the Tigers senior tallied a career-high 16 kills, as well as one block, seven digs and nine receptions. Kate Martin, New Castle: The Trojans senior notched a season-high 41 assists, as well as nine kills, one bock, 15 digs and one reception in her team’s 3-2 win over Bishop Chatard on Sept. 27.

The Trojans senior notched a season-high 41 assists, as well as nine kills, one bock, 15 digs and one reception in her team’s 3-2 win over Bishop Chatard on Sept. 27. Camaya Murry, Delta: In her team’s 3-2 loss at New Castle on Tuesday, the Eagles senior notched new career highs in kills (23) and digs (26) to go along with two aces and four assists.

In her team’s 3-2 loss at New Castle on Tuesday, the Eagles senior notched new career highs in kills (23) and digs (26) to go along with two aces and four assists. Addie Phillippe, Delta: The Eagles sophomore on Tuesday had a career-high 51 assists, as well as three kills, one ace, one block and three digs, in her team’s 3-2 loss at New Castle on Tuesday

The Eagles sophomore on Tuesday had a career-high 51 assists, as well as three kills, one ace, one block and three digs, in her team’s 3-2 loss at New Castle on Tuesday Abby Reed, Daleville: The Broncos senior tallied a career-high 17 kills, as well as three aces, two blocks, 16 digs and 13 receptions in her team’s sweep over Jay County on Oct. 3.

The Broncos senior tallied a career-high 17 kills, as well as three aces, two blocks, 16 digs and 13 receptions in her team’s sweep over Jay County on Oct. 3. Ella Young, New Castle: The Trojans junior was a big reason why her team beat Bishop Chatard 3-2 on Sept. 27, tallying a career-high 24 kills and season-high 18 digs to go along with one ace, two blocks, one assist and 21 receptions.

Delaware County volleyball tournament:Wapahani v. Delta 5-set thriller Headlines Round 1

Match results (Sept. 26-Oct. 4)

Blackford Bruins (15-14, 2-3 CIC)

Sept. 27 – W against Mississinewa 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-23)

Sept. 29 – W at Anderson Crusaders 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-9)

Blue River Vikings (12-10, 2-4 MEC)

Sept. 27 – W against Hagerstown 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-21)

Sept. 28 – W at Tri 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-11)

October 1 – W against Tri 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-18)

October 1 – W against Knightstown 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-16)

Cowan Blackhawks (6-19, 3-4 MEC)

Sept. 27 – L against Connersville 3-1 (20-25, 13-25, 27-25, 14-25)

October 3 – L against Alexandria 3-0 (10-25, 18-25, 18-25)

Daleville Broncos (17-6, 7-1 MEC)

Sept. 26 – W against Eastern Hancock 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-18)

Sept. 27 – W against Winchester 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-13)

October 3 – W at Jay County 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-19)

Delta Eagles (13-9, 3-4 HHC)

October 4 – L at New Castle 3-2 (22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 13-15)

Jay County Patriots (7-18, 2-4 ACAC)

Sept. 27 – W against Southern Wells 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-14)

Sept. 29 – L at Heritage 3-0 (12-25, 16-25, 12-25)

October 1 – L against Leo 3-0 (18-25, 17-25, 23-25)

October 1 – W against Bluffton 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-13)

October 3 – L against Daleville 3-0 (15-25, 17-25, 19-25)

Monroe Central Golden Bears (4-18, 2-3 MEC)

Sept. 26 – Lapel 3-0 (5-25, 9-25, 15-25)

Sept. 29 – L at Connersville 3-0 (15-25, 17-25, 11-25)

October 1 – L against Eastbrook 3-0 (11-25, 18-25, 9-25)

Muncie Burris Owls (18-10, 7-0 PAAC)

Sept. 29 – L against New Castle 3-1 (25-23, 16-25, 15-25, 19-25)

October 1 – L against Carroll 3-0 (19-25, 16-25, 28-30)

October 4 – W at Muncie Central 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-16)

Muncie Central Bearcats (8-12, 4-1 NCC)

Sept. 27 – W at Anderson 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-20)

October 1 – L against Kokomo 2-1 (23-25, 30-28, 8-15)

October 1 – W against Goshen 2-1 (25-18, 20-25, 15-9)

October 1 – L against Huntington North 2-1 (25-23, 19-25, 12-15)

October 1 – L against Fort Wayne Northrop 2-0 (14-25, 20-25)

October 4 – L against Muncie Burris 3-0 (13-25, 14-25, 16-25)

New Castle Trojans (18-9, 5-2 HHC)

Sept. 27 – W at Bishop Chatard 3-2 (25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-9)

Sept. 29 – W at Muncie Burris 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19)

October 1 – W at Southwood 2-0 (25-14, 25-21)

October 1 – W against Huntington North 2-0 (25-14, 25-12)

October 4 – W against Delta 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-13)

Shenandoah Raiders (3-22, 1-6 MEC)

October 1 – L at Knightstown 3-2 (22-25, 17-25, 25-11, 25-18, 13-15)

October 3 – L at Mt. Vernon 3-0 (16-25, 19-25, 12-25)

Union Rockets (2-18, 0-7 MEC)

Sept. 27 – L at Wapahani 3-0 (7-25, 2-25, 5-25)

Sept. 29 – L against Seton Catholic 3-0 (10-25, 13-25, 13-25)

Wapahani Raiders (23-5, 8-0 MEC)

Sept. 26 – L against Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 (11-25, 17-25, 16-25)

Sept. 27 – W against Union 3-0 (25-7, 25-2, 25-5)

October 3 – W against Winchester 3-0 (25-10, 25-3, 25-7)

Wes-Del Warriors (18-7, 7-2 MEC)

Sept. 27 – W against Eastbrook 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-17)

Sept. 28 – W at Randolph Southern 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8)

Winchester Golden Falcons (18-12, 5-2 TEC)

Sept. 27 – L at Daleville 3-0 (11-25, 19-25, 13-25)

Sept. 28 – L at Cambridge City Lincoln 3-0 (21-25, 21-25, 14-25)

October 1 – L against Richmond 2-1 (30-28, 23-25, 11-15)

October 1 – L against New Palestine 2-0 (14-25, 11-25)

October 1 – L against Franklin County 2-1 (14-25, 25-18, 12-15)

October 3 – L against Wapahani 3-0 (10-25, 3-25, 7-25)

Yorktown Tigers (27-2, 7-0 HHC)

Sept. 27 – W at New Palestine 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-11)

October 4 – W at Fishers 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15)

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SPand contact him at [email protected]