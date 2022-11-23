Teams make final push toward 2022 BlueCross Bowl football…

The TSSAA Playoffs continue this Friday as 24 teams battle for the final 12 spots in the BlueCross Bowl state football title games. Championship games in all nine classes will be held Dec. 1-3, 2022 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

The matchups for the Division II title games are Thursday, Dec. 1 have been set as CPA will face Lipscomb Academy at 11 am eastern, Friendship Christian will face Nashville Christian at 3 pm eastern, and Baylor will face MBA at 7 pm eastern. Tickets for the semifinal and final rounds are available through GoFan.

The NFHS Network will be bringing all nine of the BlueCross Games and more than half of the playoff games on Friday night to fans who are unable to attend games in person via their live video streaming platform. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The games, which fans can access Friday night at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/tssaa/football are:

Anderson Co. vs. Red Bank

Clay County vs. Coalfield

Decatur County Riverside vs. Huntingdon

Haywood vs. Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet

Maryville vs. Oakland

McKenzie vs. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering

West vs. Powell

The full scoreboard, schedules and brackets can be found at https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/.

BlueCross Bowl State Championships

The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships will be held December 1-3, 2022 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Thursday, Dec. 1

DII-AA Championship Game – 11 AM EST

DII-A Championship Game – 3 PM EST

DII-AAA Championship Game – 7 PM EST

Friday, Dec. 2

Class 3A Championship Game – 11 AM EST

Class 1A Championship Game – 3 PM EST

Class 5A Championship Game – 7 PM EST

Saturday, Dec. 3

Class 4A Championship Game – 11 AM EST

Class 2A Championship Game – 3 PM EST

Class 6A Championship Game – 7 PM EST