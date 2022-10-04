Teams compete in opening round of State golf meet Monday – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — 18 holes lie between 85 high school golfers and the end of the 2022 Class A girls’ golf season.

Day No. 1 of the 2022 Class A state golf meet concluded Monday at the Jamestown Country Club.

Bismarck Century is currently leading the field of 12 teams with a 318. Grand Forks Red River is just three strokes behind the course leaders.

Individually, Leah Herbel of Century finished her first round at an even-72 to lead the field. Herbel’s twin sister, Hannah, shot a 76 to wind up in the No. 4 slot while Mandan’s Ruby Heydt rounded out the top five with a 78.

Play will resume on Tuesday beginning at 10 am at Jamestown Country Club.

Jamestown was led by their No. 1, Olivia Sorlie. The JHS junior and multi-time state Qualifier wound up finishing her first round with an 87 to tie her for 24th place. Aspen Humes and Isabel LeFevre tied for 70th with 98s scored. Mylee Michel finished in the Jays’ No. 4 spots with a 99.

McKenna Nieswaag and Belle Sjostrom were neck in neck but it was Nieswaag who got the edge scoring a 112 to place 84th. Sjostrom ended her first-ever state appearance with a 113.

Jamestown is currently sitting in 12th place with a collective score of 382.

Team results

1st Century 318; 2nd GF Red River 321; 3. Mandan 333; T3. Fargo Davies 333; 5. Minot 351; T5. WF Sheyenne 351; 7. Shanley 352; T7. Legacy 352; 9. St. Mary’s 353; 10. Wahpeton 355; 11. Fargo North 366; 12. Jamestown 382.

Top-10 finishers (through round 1)

1. Leah Herbel, BC, 72; 2. Jaya Grube, RR, 73; 3. Rose Solberg, FD, 75; 4. Hannah Herbel, BC, 76; 5. Ruby Heydt, MAN, 78; T5. Payton Stocker, WF Sheyenne, 78; 7. Anna Huettl, MAN, 79; T8. Abigail Schneider, SM, 79; 9. Ella Speidel, RR, 80; T9. Lindsey Astrup, SHAN, 80. T9. Lexi Bartley, FD, 80; 12. Mia Aarestad, FS, 81.

Blue Jay results

T24. Olivia Sorlie 87; 70. Aspen Humes 98; T70. Isabel LeFevre 98; 74. Mylee Michel 99; 84. McKenna Nieswaag 112; 85. Belle Sjostrom 113.