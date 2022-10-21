Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven Scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two transfers — mean Juwan Howard and Co. have rebuilt this team from its foundation. Only one regular starter Returns from a year ago: Hunter Dickinson.

At Michigan Media Day last week, we posed the question to as many players as we could get hold of: Who has been the most impressive teammate through summer workouts and in practice so far?

We heard a near-unanimous answer: Kobe Bufkin. That’s what we were told by five players — Ian Burns, Dug McDaniel, Tarris Reed, Joey Baker and Jett Howard.

“I look up to him as a big brother,” said Dug McDaniel. “His work ethic since day one has been second to none. The way he comes out, just wants to be the best on the floor. I definitely take that attribute and try to apply it to myself. I look at him as a big brother — that’s just my guy right there.”

“His work ethic — every time I walk in the gym, I see him always working out,” said Tarris Reed. “That’s something I pay respect to. They don’t know it, but in my head, subconsciously, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m trying to chase him. If he goes to the gym, I’mma be there too.’”

Joey Baker, the Duke transfer, called Bufkin “really, really consistent,” while Ian Burns noted Bufkin is “working really hard and it’s starting to show.”

Bufkin arrived in Ann Arbor as a four-star prospect from Grand Rapids. The shooting guard played in 28 games as a freshman, all off the bench, and averaged 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.

Although his opportunities dwindled at the end of the season — he didn’t play in the Big Ten Tournament and earned action in one of three NCAA Tournament games — Bufkin is expected to shoulder a significantly bigger responsibility as a sophomore. Last year’s starting backcourt of Eli Brooks and DeVante’ Jones have gone pro, and PG Frankie Collins transferred, leaving a lot of minutes available.

Bufkin spent much of his summer in the Ann Arbor area, honing his craft against local stars and hitting the gym with Jon Sanderson. The official roster shows he’s up 20 pounds from a year ago.

“Kobe has been great. Kobe has a chance to really impact this team in a lot of ways,” Michigan Coach Juwan Howard said last week. “He can shoot the basketball, he can score, really good finisher at the rim. He has really accepted the fact that what his timetable is, and knowing that his timetable may be different from others. That’s hard. It’s hard. But he’s very mature.”

In many ways, the Wolverines need Bufkin to take a leap this year — and the sophomore knows it. They acknowledged his shortcoming as a player last year, calling it the most difficult stretch of his playing career. He says he has been doing the work to make himself a better athlete and leader.

“As far as the leadership, it was just doing what we preach,” Bufkin said. “Obviously, last year I wasn’t the best defensive player. I wasn’t the biggest person. But I got into the gym, got into the weight room — tried to improve on my weight. Got into film to try to improve on my defense. I feel like before you lead, you have to do what you’re trying to lead.”