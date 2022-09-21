Team USA schedule and how to watch
The United States Women’s basketball team is ready to take on the best of the rest at the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, running from 22 September to 1 October.
Team USA will be looking to continue its impeccable run of form at the showpiece event.
Having won the last three editions, as well as clinching its seventh consecutive Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021, they will arrive as tournament favourites.
It will be the first time since 2000 that the Defending Champions compete in an international basketball event without either Sue Bird or Diana Taurasi. Bird retired from the game earlier this month while Taurasi is out injured.
Tin Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins-Smith are also all unavailable for varying reasons meaning a relatively new-look team will be leading the charge.
Recent Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Championship winners A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Kelsey Plum Headline the roster alongside Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Breanna Stewart.
The US will begin their campaign with group stage matches. They are in Group A for the tournament alongside Puerto Rico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, South Korea and China.
As well as bragging rights, the Winner of the World Cup will also guarantee for themselves a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games meaning everything is to play for.
2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup: US roster
- Ariel Atkins – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist
- Shakira Austin
- Kahleah Copper
- Chelsea Gray – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Brionna Jones
- Betniah Laney
- Jewell Loyd – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist
- Kelsey Plum – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist, 3×3 basketball
- Breanna Stewart – Tokyo 2020 gold medalist
- Alyssa Thomas
- A’ja Wilson – Tokyo 2020 gold medallist
2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup: US schedule
Below is the schedule for Team USA, all times are listed in ET.
Wednesday 21 September
21:30 USA v BEL – Sydney Superdome
Thursday 22 September
20:30 PUR v USA – Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre
Saturday 24 September
00:30 USA v CHN – Sydney Superdome
Monday 26 September
00:00 KOR v USA – Sydney Superdome
Tuesday 27 September
00:00 USA v BIH – Sydney Superdome
Wednesday 28 September
22:00 Quarterfinal 1 – Sydney Superdome
Thursday 29 September
00:30 Quarterfinal 2 – Sydney Superdome
04:00 Quarterfinal 3 – Sydney Superdome
06:30 Quarterfinal 4 – Sydney Superdome
Friday 30 September
03:00 Semi-final 1 – Sydney Superdome
05:30 Semi-final 2- Sydney Superdome
23:00 Third place game – Sydney Superdome
Saturday 1 October
02:00 Final – Sydney Superdome
2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup: How to watch Team USA in action
ESPN platforms ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPN2 will air the Women’s World Cup live from Sydney, Australia.
For more details on which games will be available on which platform click here.
Additionally, Courtside 1891, FIBA’s live video and Highlights platform, will be showing content from the World Cup and is available via subscription.