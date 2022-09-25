Team USA Resists Spirited International Fightback To Win Presidents Cup

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Team USA withstood an admirable fightback from the International side to win the 2022 Presidents Cup.

A contest that looked as good as over after two days turned into a mesmerizing spectacle as Trevor Immelman’s charges threatened to pull off the impossible with a Squad that was decimated by departures from the established Tours to LIV Golf.

The hosts won 11 of the first 15 points as the typically one-sided affair threatened to turn embarrassing, before a 3-1 session win on Saturday gave the Internationals a glimmer of hope at 11-7 down and with 12 points still to play for .

In the first Sunday singles tie, a Titanic battle between Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim came down to the wire. There was no shortage of needles as the pair exchanged exuberant fist-pumps but it reached a head when Thomas sarcastically gestured he should have been given a 2ft 7in putt to win the ninth.

In typically combative style, Kim hit the front for the first time with a birdie on the 16th before JT responded with a pinpoint approach to the penultimate hole. But it was Kim who landed the knockout blow, converting from 10 feet to deliver a much-needed point for the International cause.

In game two, Jordan Spieth registered the first point of the day for the hosts, picking up a main singles win in eight Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances. They lost the opening two holes to Cam Davis but rallied to level the match at the turn before winning four in a row from the 11th and sealing a perfect 5-0-0 record with a 4&3 triumph.

Patrick Cantlay then recorded a comfortable win over Adam Scott, before Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns played out a topsy-turvy half that nudged the hosts within two points of winning the cup Outright for the ninth time in a row.

In game five, Sebastian Munoz took down World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler 2&1 to keep his side’s slim hopes of defying the odds alive, with several matches hanging in the balance behind.

It would, however, be in vein as the duo of Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele finally saw off the visitor’s spirited comeback. Finau trailed Taylor Pendrith by one with seven to play but reeled off four birdies in six to win 3&1, while Schauffele had the honor of clinching the winning putt as he beat Corey Conners 1-up.