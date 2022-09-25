Team USA Resists Spirited International Fightback To Win Presidents Cup

Team USA withstood an admirable fightback from the International side to win the 2022 Presidents Cup.

A contest that looked as good as over after two days turned into a mesmerizing spectacle as Trevor Immelman’s charges threatened to pull off the impossible with a Squad that was decimated by departures from the established Tours to LIV Golf.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button