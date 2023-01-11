Team USA hungry for success with future Olympic Games medals as targets

Team USA is ready to make its mark at the 2023 IHF World Handball Championshipswhich will be held in Poland and Sweden from 11-29 January.

The US team is making just their second appearance at the event in the past 25 years, having last competed at the Worlds in 2001. The US Squad qualified for the 2021 event but withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns.

They’ll face Morocco in the first game of group play on Friday, 13 January.

The USA’s back-to-back Qualifications show a team on the rise. The red, white, and blue do not have a history of success in the sport, only having taken part in Olympic competition six times since the sport’s Inaugural appearance at the Games in 1936 when they finished sixth, their best-ever at the Olympics.

Their highest finish at the Worlds is 16th (1964, 1970, 1974 and 1993).

But this Squad enters with high hopes, after an impressive win in June 2022 at the North American and Caribbean Handball Confederation Championships, which qualified them to the global event.

There, they cruised through wins over Greenland, Mexico, and Cuba to take the top spot in undefeated fashion.

• 2023 IHF Men’s World Championships – Poland and Sweden