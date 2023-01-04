Team Trainers got to Damar Hamlin within 10 seconds after he collapsed
The US sports community was united in expressing concern Monday night after the collapse of Damar Hamlin during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Buffalo Bills said:
“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar.”
The Cincinnati Bengals said:
“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar.”
The NFL Players Association said:
“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”
Hamlin’s alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh, said:
“Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you.”
Patrick MahomesKansas City Chiefs quarterback, said:
“Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”
JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals defensive end, said:
“The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please.”
Kyler MurrayArizona Cardinals quarterback, said:
“Prayers up for Damar Hamlin and his family. This game should’ve been called, nobody is concerned about football right now…”
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos quarterback, said:
“Wow. I am praying for you @HamlinIsland. Praying for health and safety.”
.