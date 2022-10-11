Team set for a banner season

SOUTH BEND — It’s not uncommon for Niele Ivey to praise her players. An exception might be when they start to praise themselves.

There was admittedly some of that going on during Monday afternoon’s Notre Dame Women’s basketball media day at Purcell Pavilion.

It’s understandable, though. They were being asked over and over in one form or another how good they might be as a group, and there’s not a whole lot of reason to be unconfident.

The Irish, after all, were 24-9 last season, in the Sweet 16, a whisker from knocking off No. 1 seed North Carolina State for an Elite Eight spot, return four starters from that group, have added transfers who bring their own tourney runs and have topped it off with a freshman being likened to some of the program’s best-ever players.

