Team Salty Dolphins remains undefeated

ANNA MARIA – With youth recreational soccer finished for the season and adult soccer on pause due to the Thanksgiving holiday, The Center’s adult kickball league was the only action on the fields last week.

Monday night’s games were close and action-packed with friends and family lining the sidelines to watch the fun on the diamond.

Single-armed catches added an extra challenge for the four squads in this lighthearted recreational league.

In the first game of the night, Captain Ron’s team narrowly lost their matchup against the Salty Dolphins with the final score of 10-9.

With three runs each, James Roadman and Scott Eason led the pack for Captain Ron’s and Salty Dolphins, respectively.

Additional scoring for team Captain Ron’s were brought in by Mike Svoboda, Matt Darak, Aaron Guess and Keith Mahoney.

The other seven runs for Salty Dolphins came from JD Webb, Chris Bailey, Tristan Bailey, Benjamin Webb, Ian Wenzel and Jana Wilder.

Salty’s win keeps them undefeated in the season and at the top of the league’s ranking.