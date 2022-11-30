Team Salty Dolphins remains undefeated
ANNA MARIA – With youth recreational soccer finished for the season and adult soccer on pause due to the Thanksgiving holiday, The Center’s adult kickball league was the only action on the fields last week.
Monday night’s games were close and action-packed with friends and family lining the sidelines to watch the fun on the diamond.
Single-armed catches added an extra challenge for the four squads in this lighthearted recreational league.
In the first game of the night, Captain Ron’s team narrowly lost their matchup against the Salty Dolphins with the final score of 10-9.
With three runs each, James Roadman and Scott Eason led the pack for Captain Ron’s and Salty Dolphins, respectively.
Additional scoring for team Captain Ron’s were brought in by Mike Svoboda, Matt Darak, Aaron Guess and Keith Mahoney.
The other seven runs for Salty Dolphins came from JD Webb, Chris Bailey, Tristan Bailey, Benjamin Webb, Ian Wenzel and Jana Wilder.
Salty’s win keeps them undefeated in the season and at the top of the league’s ranking.
Looking for their first win of the season, team General Bums narrowly missed their chance against Paddy Wagon in the second game of the night.
Losing by three runs, General Bums go into week six without a win. Their loss did not come without great plays and runs by Brian Seymour, Tom Powers, Hagan Powers, Nicole Coleman, Chris Gates, Elijah Baron, Cole Carter, Julie Snyder and Chris Powers.
The win by Paddy Wagon was their second in the season. Top scorers Karlee Bailey and Timo Vecchio each put three points on the scoreboard, while their teammates provided scoring support.
In addition to Bailey’s runs, Luca Vecchio, Marissa Barfield, Justin Grifton, Isaiah Lambert, Justin Cox, Dhaval Patel and Mavro Vecchio each put points on the board.
With teams filled with friends and family, the league of laughs, smiles and good old-fashioned competition has made kickball a hit again at The Center.
Sun Scoreboard
Nov. 21
Adult Kickball – Week 5
The Salty Dolphins (5-0-0) 10
Captain Ron’s Crew (3-2-0) 9
Paddy Wagon (2-3-0) 16
General Bums (0-5-0) 13