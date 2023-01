Team Innova 2023 – Innova Disc Golf

40 Years of Innova Discs

In March of 1983, Harold Duvall, Charlie Duvall, Tim Selinske, and Dave Dunipace came together to change the world of disc golf forever with the Inception of Innova Discs. Now, almost 40 years later, disc golf and Innova have grown to heights that once seemed unreachable. This year, Team Innova is proud to be supporting and sponsoring well over 150 athletes. Our 2023 roster has players who have been with Innova for decades and others who have just signed on this year – Disc golf’s Legends and disc golf’s rising stars. A special Congratulations to Team members Joel Freeman and Kat Mertsch for their Promotions to Star Team, Emily Beach for her promotion to Team Champion, and Joona Heinanen for joining Team Champion in his first year at Innova.

With how well Team Innova performed in 2022, we hope and expect to keep the momentum going as we enter a major milestone anniversary, 40 years of Innova Discs. Last year, we had 44 podium finishes and seven wins at DGPT Silver Series, Elite Series, and PDGA Major events. We took home 16 age-protected Major titles, won both MPO and FPO in the Inaugural DGPT Match Play Championship, took first place in MPO at the Jarva Open, and won countless A-tier tournaments across the country and world. Our 2023 Team has been putting in the hard work to make this year even better than the last. Here is your 2023 Team Innova roster.

Star Team

Calvin Heimburg – 5 Years – 2027

Eveliina Salonen – 3 Years – 2025

Garrett Gurthie – 3 Years – 2025

Gregg Barsby – 3 Years – 2024

Hailey King – 1 Year – 2023

Henna Blomroos – 3 Years – 2025

Jennifer Allen – 2 Years – 2024

Jeremy Koling – 3 Years – 2024

Joel Freeman – 2 Years – 2024

Juliana Korver – 2 Years – 2023

Kat Mertsch – 2 Years – 2024

Nate Sexton – 4 Years – 2025

Ohn Scoggins – 2 Years – 2024

Philo Brathwaite – 1 Year – 2023

Team Champion

Bradley Williams

Emily Beach

Holly Finley

Jessica Weese

Joona Heinanen

Nathan Queen

Crew

AJ Carey

Alex Benson

Alex Russell

Austin Hoop

Bo Tillman

Callie McMorran

Calvin Pettigrew

Chris Nelson

Chris Pinegar

Chris Shotwell

Christian Dietrich

Dallin Blanchard

Ellen Widboom

Erica Johnson

Joe Rovere

Logan Bowers

Martin Hendel

Melody Bailey

Paul Oman

Randon Latta

Sarah Cunningham

Stacie Rawnsley

Zackeriath Johnson

Sponsored Athlete

Alexander Muniz

Andrew Nava

Benjamin Page

Cole Wehrheim

Derek Sahr

Devin Frederick

Eddie Ward

Gavin Ossenkop

Jeff Fiedler

Kade Filimoehala

Karissa Dedmon

Kesler Martin

Matthew Kern

Nolan Grider

Victoria Paul

Violet Main

The Masters

Brian Schweberger

Brock Cummings

Courtney McCoy

Das Loomis

Eric Rainey

George Smith

JD Ramirez

Jonathan Baldwin

Kenny Lee

Kevin Babbitt

Kevin Couch

Kevin McCoy

Kyle Wilkes

Mike Moser

Pam Reineke

Pete May

Peter Sontag

Robert Bainbridge

Sandy Gast

Steve Boylan

Stewart McIsack

International

AUS – Luke Bayne

AUS – Ryan Budge

BEL – Marco Lehousse

CZE – Eliska Bartkova

CZE – Jakub Knapek

DEN – Jacob Christiensen

DEN – KJ Nybo

DEN – Peter Emborg

DEU – Christian Plaue

EE – Marion Kull

EE – Mats-Eerik Tohk

FIN – Anni Makela

FIN – Jalle Stoor

FIN – Mikael Hame

FIN – Onni Ruusunen

FIN – Rasmus Saukoriipi

ISL – Blaer Orn Asgeirsson

ISL – Mikael Mani Freysson

JPN – Atsuhito Kawasaki

JPN – Tetsuya Kikuchi

LV – Rainers Balodis

NOR – Espen Mokkelgjerd

NOR – Evald Owre

NOR – Jon Henry Marthinsen

NOR – Katarina Staalenen

NOR – Knut Valen Haland

NOR – Kristian Balsrod

NOR – Peter Lunde

NZL – Braydan Marsden

NZL – Hemi Te-Awhitu

NZL – Jonny Ferrari

NZL – Liene Krastina

NZL – Mikey Yu

NZL – Philip Botha

NZL – Roberts Krastins

NZL – Stephen Reid

NZL – Zac Taylor

SWE – Carl Ulvinen

TWN – Jacky Chen

Junior Team / Parent

Aran Bragan / Tim & Allison

Athena Cuevas / Daniel

Carver Whitford / Sheldon

Crockett Maxey / Patrick & Maranda

Emmanuele Lizama / Giovanni

Finn Etter/Glenn

Hailey Huber / Kristofer

Hunter Grayum / Matt

Isaac Crawford / Greg

Jahkhan Wright / Daniel

Jaiden Ginthum

James Beavers/Mike

Judah Berman / Brian

Leighton Brinster / Steve

MJ Gager / Tommy

Nathan Brewer/Chris

Nikko Forbes / Karlitos

Oliver Beavers/Mike

Owen Ludington / Dave

Reed Coke / Jason

Sylus WIlliams / Derek

Tanner Grayum / Matt

Therese Cuevas / Daniel

Uriah Kelley / Kevin

Innova All Stars

Alan Beaver

Anni Kreml

Barry Schultz

Carlton Howard

Crazy John Brooks

Dave Dunipace

David Wiggins

Dean Tannock

Dr. Rick Voakes

Fred Salaz

Greg Hosfeld

Harold Duvall

Gary Dropcho

Jay Reading

Jim Oates

Joe Mela

Johnny Sias

Ken Climo

Kozo Shimbo

Lavone Wolfe

Mitch McClellan

Sam Ferrans

Stan McDaniel

Steve Brinster

Steve Wisecup

Tim Selinske

Tita Ugalde