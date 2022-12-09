Team-by-team look at every NBA player eligible to be traded after Dec. 15, including James Harden, John Wall

When it comes to key dates on the NBA calendar, Dec. 15 is very important. That’s the date when players who signed new contracts over the offseason can finally be traded. Up until that date, those players aren’t permitted to be included in any deals.

Considered the Unofficial start of trade season — which runs through the trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9 — this is a date that all of the league’s general managers have circled on their calendars. There’s a reason that there haven’t really been many trades yet this season. Front offices were waiting for this date in order for the pool of movable parts to be expanded.

This year’s deadline could be interesting, as the possibility remains that the Lakers make a major move in order to bolster their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to make a playoff push. Plus, the Knicks could be looking to shake things up after a slow start, and they are reportedly willing to part with Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish. Other teams will also likely emerge as potential players as the date draws closer.

Here’s a team-by-team look at all of the players from across the league’s landscape that will become eligible to be traded on Dec. 15.

*These players would have the opportunity to veto a trade.

