Teal Ribbon golf event scheduled in Sun City

Last year, Madison Doehrer, who was going through Chemotherapy for ovarian cancer, won the hand-made teal colored quilt during the 14th annual Teal Ribbon Golf Tournament, a 9-hole event conducted each year at Lakes East/West Golf Course, 10433 W .Talisman Road. Doehrer and her husband later welcomed a healthy baby boy.

By Diana Graettinger, Sun City Resident

Wearing a teal ribbon represents love and support and symbolizes the passion of commitment and solidarity with those women struggling with or who have lost their battle with ovarian cancer.

Men and women from Sun City and beyond will not only be wearing teal ribbons, but also a variety of teal apparel from hats to slacks Thursday, Feb. 9 during the 15th annual Teal Ribbon Golf Tournament; a 9-hole event conducted at Lakes East/West Golf Course, 10433 W. Talisman Road, Sun City.

Registration begins at 7:30 am There will be a white dove launch at 9:15 am followed by a moment of silence. Play begins at 9:30 am

It will be a day of golf and a day of awareness.

The event is sponsored by the West Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization made up of survivors, caregivers and community leaders who are committed to elevating ovarian cancer awareness and survivorship. The Alliance is a community partner with the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

The day of fun in the sun will be studded with all kinds of competition for Golfers who hit their ball closest to the pin to the Longest drive. There will be a program and lunch catered by the Teal-Level sponsor, Wild Bunch Catering. Golfers will feast on a barbecue beef and beans and a salad bar.

In addition to the links competition, Golfers will also be able to bid on some silent auction items, including four golf car tires with a mounting package; an Oceanview Kihei, Maui condo week; plus a 2-night stay at the Grand Wailea Resort and four rounds of golf at the Pukalani Golf and Country Club on the side of a dormant volcano; in addition to other silent auction items. There will also be a 50/50 draw.

There will also be baskets with items that a tournament player can win. There could also be a hand-made teal-colored quilt that will be gifted to one lucky winner. Last year, Madison Doehrer, who was going through Chemo therapy, was gifted the quilt. After treatment, she became pregnant and she and her husband have a healthy baby boy. They now live in Montana.

Ovarian cancer is a devastating disease. In 1970, the 5-year survival rate for ovarian cancer was 7 percent. Today, that rate has increased to 48 percent. Genetic testing and targeted therapies are responsible for this dramatic increase in survival. This disease strikes one in 76 women and historically research for it is underfunded. However, the West Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance has generated more than $140,000 that is directed at conquering ovarian cancer both in Arizona and across the nation. Right now, the Alliance has three board members who together total more than 50 years of success in the battle against Ovarian Cancer.

“When I was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in 1999, I knew of one person who had this disease. She died within six months. It was frightening because I had not known any survivors,” Laurel Pracht, tournament Organizer and Alliance member, said “Our Alliance offers hope and help, patient to patient. No one should walk this path alone.”

For more information and to enter the tournament, pick up an entry form at one of the Recreation Centers of Sun City’s golf course clubhouses, or visit westvalleyoca.org or [email protected]