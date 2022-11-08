Teaching kids to be kind to the world around them

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Art activist Daniel Dancer is using his love of art to help children see the world differently.

Over the years, he’s combined his passions for art and protecting the planet and made a living creating “Art in the sky. He goes from school to school using students to make Masterpieces that can only be seen from above.

“We did the endangered frosted Salamander which we actually called frosty. I said how about doing an endangered species and I found a picture of the Salamander that would work. Said Dancer,”…and then I just kinda graph it out and figure how big it needs to be based on how many children there are in school”.

After a grid is made, students fill in the spaces, each assigned a different color to wear.

Dancer said through his work he not only teaches kids about the animals they’re making, he also encourages them to be creative and use their own talents to give back.

“Seeing their excitement, seeing through their eyes having all worked together in creating something really Magnificent that you don’t think would even be possible. For them to see that and for me to see them witnessing it that’s why I do this work. It’s such a beautiful thing.”

