Teaching Fellow in English Literature (Scriptwriting) job with UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON

English

Location: Avenue Campus

Salary: £33,314 to £40,931 Pro rata per annum

Part Time Permanent (7 hours a week)

Closing Date: Thursday 02 February 2023

Interview Date: To be confirmed

Reference: 1922822AR-R

About the Role

The Department of English at the University of Southampton is looking to appoint a 0.2 permanent Teaching Fellow in Scriptwriting. The successful candidate will be able to teach scriptwriting on undergraduate and postgraduate modules across the curriculum.

About You

The successful candidate will be a professional Writer or specialist in script and/or screen writing, with a track record of professional outputs, and current networks in the creative industries.

Applicants who identify as Black, Asian, or Minority Ethnic are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.

About the Department

The Department of English at Southampton is a thriving department with a commitment to fostering a strong sense of community among staff and students. We are one of the leading Departments for research in the UK: Southampton was ranked 8th in English in REF2021 and 10th in the Complete University Guide 2022. We are committed to developing teaching and research across the full-spectrum of English as a world literary language and in its related disciplines: film, television, visual culture, creative writing, and cultural studies.

About the University of Southampton

The University of Southampton is a public research university in Southampton, England. Southampton is a founding member of the Russell Group of research-intensive Universities in the United Kingdom, and ranked in the top 100 Universities in the world.

Benefits

Committed to supporting our teaching and research community, we are open to a flexible working approach. With an understanding that there is a need to be on campus for teaching duties we are open to a hybrid approach. We give full consideration to applicants who wish to work flexibly, including part-time and those who have taken a career break. Proud to be a founding Signatory of the Athena Swan gender equality charter we hold an institutional Silver award.

As well as additional benefits that will make your life easier, such as a generous holiday allowance and additional university closure days. We will support your long-term future too, with access to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), subsidized health and fitness facilities and a range of discounts.

As a university we aim to create an inclusive environment that attracts, supports and retains the best students and staff from diverse backgrounds and experiences from across the world. We are proactive in fostering a culture of inclusion, respect and equality of opportunity. We believe that we can only truly meet our objectives if we are reflective of society, so we are passionate about creating a working environment in which you are free to bring your whole self to work.”

Informal inquiries about this post and strongly welcomed and should be addressed to James Jordan, Head of Department, English: [email protected]

Application Procedure:

You should submit your completed online application form at https://jobs.soton.ac.uk. The application deadline will be Midnight on the closing date stated above. References are requested along with your application. This reference system is automated so please ensure you provide the correct email address and allow time for these to be received, prior to the close date, to assist the department with shortlisting. If you need any assistance, please call Janice Poon (HR Recruitment Team) on +44 (0) 23 8059 4043 or email [email protected] Please quote reference 1922822AR-R on all correspondence.