Teachers Ticket Deal In Effect For UCLA Football Game

BOULDER—Extra Yards for Teachers, the College Football Playoff Foundation’s primary platform, will be celebrated at this week’s football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12 pm

In Celebration of teachers, the Buffs are offering a ticket promotion where teachers can claim a free ticket to the football game and additional tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate.

Saturday the Buffs will recognize teacher Carolina Fassora from Louisville Elementary School. The school has a group of students who for a variety of reasons do not qualify for Busing services through the Boulder Valley School District. Louisville Elementary is partnering with Impact on Education to provide these services for those students who have improved attendance by as much as 10 percent.

In conjunction with this, through the Extra Yards for Teachers, Nicole Duster, who works to provide mental health services to students at Louisville Elementary, will receive a $1,000 Donors Choose gift card.

Extra Yards for Teachers has helped more than 50,000 schools since its inception, benefiting more than 450,000 teachers and 9.2 million students by donating more than $57 million in support of education.